Houston vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Houston vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (1-5), Arizona (6-0)

Houston vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Is this somehow a trap?

Arizona is great, Houston isn’t, and it might be a letdown moment for the great side between Cleveland and Green Bay.

Houston’s offense doesn’t work, but the yards are there even if the points aren’t. The ground attack was great in the loss to Indianapolis, the defense hasn’t been bad against the pass, and again, there’s a chance Arizona isn’t locked in considering this should be a layup.

But …

Why Arizona Will Win

Houston doesn’t do that scoring thing the kids are all into.

There were 22 against New England when Davis Mills looked and played like an NFL quarterback, but the team failed to hit ten points in three of the last four games.

Nine points isn’t going to get it done against this Arizona team.

The Cardinals aren’t giving away the big mistakes Houston might need to make this a battle. They don’t need to take any big chances.

Run, keep running against a D that’s giving up well over 100 rushing yards per game without a problem, and get to the Thursday night game against Green Bay as quickly as possible.

What’s Going To Happen

Just when it seems like the Cardinals are about to struggle thanks to covid issues, or a letdown, or a decent road trip, they rise up and play better than expected.

It’s the NFL – those guys on the other side get paid, too – but the Cardinals will get up fast and cruise on in from there. It’ll be the running backs that take over and keep Kyler Murray from having to work too hard.

Houston vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 34, Houston 17

Line: Arizona -18, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Halloween”

1: Halloween Kills

