Hawaii vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Hawaii vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Hawaii (4-4), Utah State (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Hawaii vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Hawaii’s running game continues to be terrific, and it’s going to run and run and run some more against the horrible Utah State run defense.

Dae Dae Hunter has been banged up, but when he’s right he’s been a 100-yard machine. He couldn’t go last week against New Mexico State, do Dedrick Parson stepped in and ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

This is nowhere near your normal Hawaii fun-time passing attack, it’s going to get physical and control games on the ground.

Utah State has one of the nation’s worst run defense, allowing over 200 yards per game and giving up multiple rushing scores in four of the last five outings.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Utah State Will Win

Utah State might not be doing anything against the run, but its passing attack is able to make up for it.

The Aggies went through a two-game lull with losses to Boise State and BYU, but the passing game still worked with well over 500 yards in the two games combined.

New head coach Blake Andersen is going to need a while to fix the D, but his team should be able to bomb its way out of it against a Hawaii secondary that was roasted by Fresno State’s Jake Haener and Nevada’s Carson Strong, and overall is allowing close to 300 yards per game.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

It has something to do with playing UCLA, Oregon State, and Nevada, but Hawaii is 1-3 on the road this year and now has to deal with a Utah State team that found its groove again.

The Aggies are badly flawed, and they’re going to have a hard time putting the game away, but their passing attack will overcome the Rainbow Warrior ground game.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Hawaii vs Utah State Prediction, Lines

Utah State 34, Hawaii 27

Line: Utah State -5.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings