Hawaii vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Hawaii vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: FloFootball

Record: New Mexico State (1-6), Hawaii (3-3)

New Mexico State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

When these two played a few weeks ago, the New Mexico State passing game was okay. It was a 41-21 loss, but QB Jonah Johnson wasn’t bad, and Hawaii wasn’t able to put it away until rolling in the fourth quarter.

The Aggie offense might not be anything consistent or explosive, but Johnson has settled in, averaging well over 300 yards per game in the last three with three touchdown passes against both San Jose State and Nevada.

Hawaii is battling hard, but it’s struggling on third downs on both sides of the ball. However …

Why Hawaii Will Win

There’s no New Mexico State rushing offense to worry about – averaging just 84 yards per game – and the defense continues to struggle.

San Diego State is the only team to not get to 400 yards of total offense, but it ran at will in the easy win. The Hawaii attack should be balanced and it should be able to grind out the running game – it took off for 215 yards in the first meeting – and should be able to go on the scoring drives it needs to answer.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Hawaii pass defense is having a whole lot of issues. New Mexico State’s defense is having more problems, but the Rainbow Warriors have been blasted by everyone’s passing game since the opener against UCLA.

That includes New Mexico State.

Johnson will get his yards, but the Aggies won’t be in control of the clock like they were in the first meeting. Hawaii’s offensive balance will be too much to overcome.

New Mexico State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Hawaii 40, New Mexico State 24

Line: Hawaii -18, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

