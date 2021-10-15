Hawaii vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Hawaii vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Hawaii (3-3), Nevada (4-1)

Hawaii vs Nevada Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

How did Hawaii beat Fresno State two weeks ago with a backup quarterback?

The running game pounded away for 232 yards – a season-high against FBS teams – and there’s a chance it gets physical enough to grind away on the Wolf Pack defensive front that gave up 269 rushing yards to Kansas State a month ago.

No, really, how did Hawaii – with a backup quarterback – beat Fresno State 27-24? Six takeaways.

The Rainbow Warriors have to control the game. They’re not great in the time of possession battle, but they’re better than Nevada, they have to keep Carson Strong on the sidelines, and they have to take the ball away after coming up with 16 in the last five games.

Hawaii is 3-0 when coming up with three or more takeaways, and 0-3 when it doesn’t. However …

Why Nevada Will Win

There’s a whole lot to unpack with that.

First, Nevada doesn’t turn the ball over. Hawaii might be unbeaten when it comes up with three or more takeaways, but Nevada has only turned it over three times all year.

Second, yeah, Hawaii head coach Todd Graham has said that starting QB Chevan Cordeiro will be combining with backup Brayden Schager, but Cordeiro was a gametime pull against Fresno State and Schager only completed 11-of-27 passes for 116 yards. He didn’t throw any picks and came up with two scores, but that win was on the D.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Carson Strong is just that good.

The Nevada star is coming off a 377-yard, six-touchdown day against New Mexico State, and he should keep it all going with yet another efficient, effective day.

Nevada should keep the pressure on with the passing game against a D that got lit up by Fresno State – when the Rainbow Warriors weren’t taking the ball away. They won’t get the takeaways in Reno.

Hawaii vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Nevada 38, Hawaii 27

Line: Nevada -14.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

