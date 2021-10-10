Green Bay vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Green Bay vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (3-1), Cincinnati (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Green Bay vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

There’s the running game.

Obviously the Packers are all about No. 12, but the ground game is helping him out with a season-high 131 yards in the win Pittsburgh. The ground game has improved its production each week, and it’s all helping to control things a wee bit better without Aaron Rodgers having to bomb away.

The defense is doing its part with two takeaways in each of the last three games – all wins – to go along with improvements against the run. After getting gouged by the Saints in the opener, the Packer defensive front has held firm up front.

Joe Mixon has an ankle injury with puts that much more pressure on …

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Joe Burrow.

The Green Bay secondary has given up ten touchdowns on the year and 220 yards or more in each of the last three games.

Burrow is coming off his best day of the year with over 300 yards against Jacksonville, the offense was able to come though in the clutch, and the defense has been solid against the run.

Burrow isn’t Rodgers, but he’ll be able to keep up the yardage pace.

What’s Going To Happen

For those who care about every moment of rest being gold in the NFL, the Packers had to play the late Sunday afternoon game and the Bengals beat the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Cincinnati will get out to a hot start, but there won’t be enough steady production to keep up once Rodgers gets into a groove. Without much of a ground game this week, Burrow will get the yards, but he won’t get the ball last.

Green Bay vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Green Bay 27, Cincinnati 23

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings