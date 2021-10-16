Green Bay at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Green Bay at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Green Bay (4-1), Chicago (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Green Bay vs Chicago Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

The Chicago offense still isn’t working.

Check that. The passing game isn’t working, and the running game isn’t amazing enough to make up for it.

The Bears have yet to hit 190 passing yards and they’re struggling to score when the defense isn’t helping the cause with takeaways and big stops.

Chicago has to control the clock and it has to win the turnover battle – it just isn’t getting enough yet from the already banged up Justin Fields to expect a few long scoring drives. It’s 3-0 when it comes up with a takeaway, 0-2 when it doesn’t, and Green Bay has forced two takeaways in each of the last four games.

However …

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense has been fantastic.

It might not be Buffalo Bills good, but it’s been fantastic against everyone’s running game but Cleveland’s, and it’s able to do little breaking after bending.

The pass rush has been great, the plays in the backfield are there, and there should be just enough pressure on Aaron Rodgers to be a bother. No. 12 will have to be on with a running game that should sputter at times.

– Week 7 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Can a team with the worst passing game in the NFL possibly keep up with Rodgers and an offense that’s great at scoring in the clutch?

Chicago will fight the good fight and keep this close for three quarters – and Fields will come up with at least one rushing touchdown along with a breakthrough game taking off and running – but the door will be kept open in a low-scoring fight.

Rodgers will hit the throws needed to grind out the clock late.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Green Bay vs Chicago Prediction, Line

Green Bay 20, Chicago 17

Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings