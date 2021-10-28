Green Bay vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay at Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 28

Green Bay at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 28

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Green Bay (6-1), Arizona (7-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Green Bay vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Nothing stops.

More on the Green Bay wide receiver issues in a moment, but there are more than enough weapons to keep the O going and it starts with the ground attack.

Arizona might be doing a strong job overall defensively – especially taking the ball away – it’s possible to run on the group. Houston couldn’t do it last week, but Cleveland was fine until Kareem Hunt got hurt in the blowout Cardinal win two weeks ago.

Before that, San Francisco powered up a bit, the Rams were okay, and the Jaguars and Vikings both went off on an Arizona D allowing a league-high five yards per carry.

Green Bay doesn’t run a ton – there’s no reason to with Aaron Rodgers – but it’s effective when it does. The combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should get a workout because …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Why Arizona Will Win

Do the Packers have any receivers left?

Yes, they do, and Rodgers will have plenty of options to utilize, but Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are out after being put on the COVID list.

The bigger problem is a Green Bay run defense that’s been ripped apart lately, giving up over 100 yards in each of the last three games with Washington going off last week.

The Packers allow close to five yards per attempt, and now they get the Arizona ground game that has a nice mix of James Conner, Chase Edmonds, and Kyler Murray each getting their chances to handle the work.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Oh poor Green Bay … it’s missing a few key receivers, so it might as well not even show up.

Uh-huh. Get ready for No. 12 to put on a show to keep up in a fun show.

Both teams take the ball away, neither one has a turnover problem, and both teams are explosive enough to come up with several wild mood swings as the game goes on.

Both teams will also try using their ground games early on, and then the quarterbacks will take over.

Murray won’t have to do as much as Rodgers, but he’ll lead the way to a game-winning drive – the running attack will have a lot to do with that, too – to close out a phenomenal game to kickoff the weekend.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

Green Bay vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 27, Green Bay 24

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings