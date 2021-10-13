Georgia vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Georgia vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (6-0), Kentucky (6-0)

Georgia vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Don’t meltdown when things start going wrong – and they will go wrong.

The intensity of Sanford Stadium – along with the NFL defensive front on the other side – helped cause penalty after penalty by Arkansas in the 37-0 Dawg win.

Auburn couldn’t throw its way back into the game, Clemson couldn’t do anything right, and no one seems able to solve the No. 1 defense in the country. Kentucky has the offensive line and the running back in Chris Rodriguez to get pounding. The big yards won’t be there, but the Wildcats have to at least maintain some semblance of ball control with No. 24.

You can’t commit penalties to have any shot at Georgia. Kentucky is among the best in the SEC at keeping the flags to a minimum.

You have to bring the defense. Kentucky has yet to allow anyone to hit 175 rushing yards and no one has thrown for 300.

You can’t turn the ball over and have to take the ball away to pull this off, and …

Why Georgia Will Win

Kentucky doesn’t come up with takeaways and it has a turnover problem.

The Wildcat program doesn’t do any one thing amazingly well, but it always hangs around and then finds a way to pull it off late. Against Georgia, though, the takeaways have to come, and UK has only six on the year and none in the last two games.

To be fair, there’s been just one turnover in the last two games, but the O has given it up 12 times on the season.

The Dawgs don’t need any help.

The defensive line has taken its game to a whole other level, the offensive front has been the best in America so far, and Stetson Bennett has filled in nicely for an injured JT Bennett.

He’s getting plenty of time to throw, he’s not making the big mistakes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Bennett has GOT to avoid interceptions.

He’s been great so far, and he hit a few big throws in last year’s 14-3 win, but he also gave up two picks.

He’s not going to be pressured into making too many big plays. Hand it off, keep the passing game conservative, let the defense do the rest.

Kentucky won’t beat itself – even with a few giveaways – but it won’t have the passing punch needed to pull this off.

Georgia has won 11 straight in this and 13 of 14. The streak continues.

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Georgia 34, Kentucky 13

Line: Georgia -23, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

