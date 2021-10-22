Georgia Tech vs Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Georgia Tech vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Georgia Tech (3-3), Virginia (5-2)

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Well look at who’s getting the passing game going.

The Yellow Jackets followed up a 359-yard day against Pitt with close to 300 yards through the air in the win over Duke. The running attack has the parts to use whenever needed – even if it’s only averaging 4.2 yards per carry – but as long as Jeff Sims can be accurate and not throw picks – not a given; more on that in a moment – the offense will be fine.

Can Virginia stop the run? It’s not even close.

The Cavalier D has allowed over 200 rushing yards in three of the last five games and over 200 passing yards in every game but the win over William & Mary to start the season.

Georgia Tech will move the ball however it wants to.

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia will also move the ball however it wants to, and that will be through the air.

Brennan Armstrong has been a machine, throwing for way, way over 300 yards in every game but the win over Miami with 19 touchdown passes and just six picks.

He might not be accurate over the last month – he’s struggling to hit 60% over his last four games – but that shouldn’t matter. Georgia Tech has the least efficient pass defense in the ACC, getting cranked up over the last three games with Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Duke’s Gunnar Holmberg bombing away.

Armstrong will get his yards, and so will Sims. However, the Georgia Tech quarterback will continue to throw interceptions after giving away two in each of his last two games.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech hasn’t been consistent, but it’s been fighting. It’s also in the midst of an every other week pattern – if you care about these things.

The Yellow Jackets have gone L-W-L-W-L-W, and now they get a Virginia Tech that’s on a three-game winning streak and deep in the mix for the Coastal title.

It won’t always be perfect on either side, but both offenses will produce with a whole lot of big plays – Virginia games are like that, except for last week in the 48-0 win over Duke.

It’ll be fun – again Virginia games are like that – with Armstrong and the Cavalier offense being a bit more consistent in the fourth quarter and the defense picking off Sims to help open things up.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 24

Line: Virginia -6.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

