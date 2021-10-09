Georgia State vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Georgia State vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Georgia State (1-4), ULM (2-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia State vs ULM Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

It might have been a rough 1-4 start for the Panthers, but the win over Charlotte was solid and the four losses were all more than acceptable vs. Army, North Carolina, Auburn, and Appalachian State.

They have the playmakers on offense to finally breakout, and they have the experience on the other side to stuff a ULM offense that’s the worst in the nation at converting on third downs.

ULM is also last in the nation in total offense – it has yet to come up with 300 yards in any game, but …

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks are finding ways to be competitive.

Forget the losses to Kentucky and Coastal Carolina – those are two elite teams there were no-chance games for ULM. The team is great when it comes to turnover margin, the run defense has been able to hold up, and it’s No. 1in the nation in fewest penalties.

Terry Bowden is coaching the heck out of this team.

Georgia State has a turnover margin issue – ULM has to be a +2 to be in this.

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia State has to keep the mistakes to a minimum. It turned it over multiple times in three of the five games and lost all three.

ULM won’t have enough offense, though, to keep up. Again, this is one of the few games so far that’s in the Georgia State wheelhouse, and it’ll take advantage with a solid day offensively and a big performance from the defensive front.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Georgia State 31, ULM 13

Line: Georgia State -16, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings