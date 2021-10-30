Georgia State vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia State (3-4), Georgia Southern (2-5)

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The passing game has been on as part of an offense that’s kicked it all into high gear.

The running game has been terrific over the last five games – hitting 267 yards or more in four of the last five – but Darren Grainger has thrown for 430 yards and six touchdowns with no picks in the last two wins.

Georgia Southern has been better with the passing attack, but that’s because it hasn’t been strong enough at its day job. When the running game is rolling, everything is fine. However, its only two wins came when tearing off 365 yards or more – with over 500 on Arkansas State – and it’s 0-5 when it doesn’t.

The Georgia State defense hasn’t allowed more than 166 rushing yards in any of the last five games and hasn’t allowed more than 258 all year – Army got the one big yardage day. However …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Eagles absolutely have to run and keep running and keep running some more to try shortening the game and controlling the clock.

Georgia State’s passing attack really has been better, and that’s an issue – Georgia Southern has the nation’s worst pass defense. However, the Panthers don’t control the clock – the idea of the attack is to go, go, go – and the passing game isn’t all that efficient.

The Eagles don’t have a turnover problem, they should be able to hold the ball for close to 34 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a good rivalry game that often defies logic and reason, but Georgia State should be able to bomb at will on the beleaguered Georgia Southern secondary.

The Eagles have allowed 330 passing yards or more in five of the seven games and gave up way over 200 in the other two. Even so, for the first time all year Georgia State will play in a relatively tight game – again, rivalry.

Georgia State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Lines

Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 23

Line: Georgia State -6, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

