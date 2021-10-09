Georgia Southern vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Georgia Southern vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia Southern (2-3), Troy (2-3)

Georgia Southern vs Troy Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Troy offense isn’t going anywhere.

It’s been able to get over 300 yards in each of its last three games, but the running game is struggling and there isn’t enough of a downfield passing game to mark up for it.

The Trojans are having problems on the offensive line – it’s allowing too many sacks – and the Georgia Southern defense is great at getting behind the line.

On the other side, the running game is coming off a 503-yard day against Arkansas State, but …

Why Troy Will Win

Troy has the nation’s best pass rush.

That might not mean much against a Georgia Southern offense that doesn’t throw the ball, but the Trojans lead the nation with nine tackles for loss per game and should be able to get to the Eagle ground attack before it can get started.

Georgia Southern’s offense might be built around controlling the game, but it’s not good enough on third downs and the D doesn’t get off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Troy can’t run and it can sort of throw, Georgia Southern doesn’t throw but the ground attack is fantastic.

Troy will be able to run a bit, too.

The Trojans are finally back at home after being away for a month, and the defense will rise up and produce with the defensive front taking over on third downs.

It’ll be a grind, but Troy will hang on.

Georgia Southern vs Troy Prediction, Line

Troy 26, Georgia Southern 23

Line: Troy -5.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

