Georgia Southern vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Georgia Southern vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Georgia Southern (2-4), South Alabama (3-2)

Georgia Southern vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The South Alabama offense has been fine over the last few games, but it hasn’t been enough in tight losses to Louisiana and Texas State. The problem?

The run defense.

Great over the first three games, the Jaguar D gave up 225 yards on the ground to the Ragin’ Cajuns and 212 to the Bobcats – those were the only two times the program allowed more than 200 on the year.

Overall the defense has been great, but if the Georgia Southern ground game is in a groove, forget it.

The Eagle couldn’t get going against Troy and still almost pulled it out in a 27-24 loss. However, it’s 2-0 when it gets over 300 yards with its dynamic ground game, and …

Why South Alabama Will Win

Georgia Southern isn’t getting to three bills on this USA D.

The Eagles are a bit more versatile than normal, but the lack of efficiency with the passing game, the inability to get moving on third downs, and a defense that’s giving up yards in chunks is just a part of the puzzle.

It’ll take a massive performance by the ground game, but South Alabama is No. 1 in the nation in third down stops, the line isn’t bad at getting into the backfield, and the offense is able to move just enough to control the time of possession.

What’s Going To Happen

We’re not exactly talking about the Georgia D here, but South Alabama should be strong enough on the defensive front to keep the Eagles from getting their version of the ground attack moving.

It comes down to turnovers. The Jaguars are great at taking the ball away, but the three giveaways were deadly against a Texas State team they should’ve taken down – they lost 33-31 last week.

Georgia Southern doesn’t come up enough big plays on defense to matter.

Georgia Southern vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 31, Georgia Southern 23

Line: South Alabama -3, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

