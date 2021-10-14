Fresno State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Fresno State vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Fresno State (4-2), Wyoming (4-1)

Fresno State vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

Fresno State … stop turning the ball over.

The Bulldogs didn’t lose to Oregon because of the three giveaway, but that didn’t help. They were able to get by UCLA despite three turnovers, but they couldn’t stop screwing up in the 27-24 late night loss at Hawaii two weeks ago.

You’re not going to win too many games against anyone with six giveaways. Wyoming’s defense will come up with a takeaway, but it only has multiple ones in two games.

Wyoming has an interesting offense, but the 345 yards per game aren’t enough to keep up the pace if Jake Haener and the O get going.

After two weeks off, the banged up Bulldogs should be a much better and more efficient team – and the offense wasn’t bad before, coming up with over 500 yards in three of the last four games.

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboy defense has its issues on third downs, and it got hit hard by the Northern Illinois and Air Force running games, but the pass defense has been good over the last three weeks.

Now, you and a few dear friends could probably slow down the Ball State, UConn, and Air Force passing attacks, but there really is talent in the secondary – it’s Wyoming; these guys can hit – and overall teams are hitting just 57% of their passes against their group.

Offensively, just keep things moving. This isn’t a high-powered Cowboy team, but it’ll move the chains. Keeping Haener off the field means everything.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Wyoming is still in need of its first validating win, but …

Northern Illinois and Ball State are a tad soft for the top lines of the resumé. Beating Fresno State would be a really big deal.

However, the Bulldogs should be refreshed after the time off. Give Hawaii credit for the win, but it was almost like Fresno State hit a wall in Honolulu. It’ll be sharper in Laramie.

Fresno State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Fresno State 26, Wyoming 20

Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

