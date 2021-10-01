Fresno State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Fresno State vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Fresno State (4-1), Hawaii (2-3)

Fresno State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

The team might have needed to work way too hard to get by UNLV last week, but the offense has been good enough to crank it up when needed to put the game away.

The Bulldogs continue to get monster production out of Jake Haener – he’s hitting 73% of his passes for close to 1,900 yards with 15 touchdowns and two picks in five games – even with a banged up hip.

Helping the cause is the nation’s hottest receiver – Jalen Cropper caught 24 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games – leading a group that’s putting up stats in bunches.

The Hawaii pass defense hasn’t been anything great, giving up close to 300 yards per game over the last four.

Why Hawaii Will Win

Can the Hawaii offense that was so balanced against New Mexico State – and has started to get the passing game working – keep up?

The defense is taking the ball away, the offense is keeping up the pressure, and both sides are getting a Fresno State team that’s been through the ringer over the last few weeks.

The Bulldogs pulled out the thriller over UCLA, had to battle against UNLV on Friday, and now has to make the trip over to the Athletic Complex to deal with a team desperate to come up with a big moment.

Hawaii isn’t all that far off – it needs to stop turning the ball over and has to be better on third downs. Basically, it has to be UNLV of last week, but with a better fourth quarter.

What’s Going To Happen

Fresno State’s offense is working too well.

Haener might be banged up, but he’s red hot with the offense playing with tremendous confidence to come through when needed.

Hawaii – as always – will be plucky at home, but for yet another week the Bulldogs will come up with a big push in the final few minutes to get out alive.

Fresno State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Fresno State 37, Hawaii 27

Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

