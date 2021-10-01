Florida vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Florida vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida (3-1), Kentucky (4-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gator running game continues to be fantastic.

While the high-powered passing attack was a whole lot of fun last year, this is more of the Dan Mullen style of O – with a decent passing game to go along for the ride.

The quarterbacks can move, the running backs are gashing, and the Gators are averaging well over 300 yards per game on the ground averaging a whopping 7.6 yards per carry. Do that, stay in control of games, and rely on a defense that’s fantastic at getting into the backfield.

However …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Kentucky Will Win

So far, the Kentucky run defense has been solid.

Missouri was able throw its way for close to 300 yards, but for the most part the defense has tough up front allowing 104 rushing yards or fewer against the three FBS teams on the state.

This UK team is trying to be more explosive and add more of a downfield passing element to its style, but it’s also able to control the clock. It’s great on third downs, the lines have been strong, and overall, it’s the No. 2 defense among SEC teams behind Georgia. But …

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

There’s a reason why Kentucky is playing so well in the 4-0 start. September was supposed to be like this.

The Cats had a mild first month against ULM, Missouri, Chattanooga, and South Carolina, but October is a bear with LSU, at Georgia, and at Mississippi State after this date with the Gators.

Florida has turnover issues, but Kentucky’s are worse with a -9 turnover margin thanks to three turnovers in three of the four games.

More than anything else, it’s Kentucky, and it’s Florida.

In 2018, the Dan Mullen era did exactly what it couldn’t do to get rolling – it lost to UK. Outside of that 27-16 defeat, you have go back to 1986 for the only other time in the last 45 years that Big Blue was able to win.

The Florida offense gets going fast on the ground, but the defensive front will put up a strong performance, too. The UK attack will struggle to get its own rushing game going.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Florida 34, Kentucky 23

Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings