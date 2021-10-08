Florida State vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Florida State vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida State (1-4), North Carolina (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida State vs North Carolina Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Is that going to be the breakthrough Florida State needed?

Sometimes teams just need a little positive momentum. It’s not like the Seminoles would’ve been better at football if it pulled out the overtime game against Notre Dame or wasn’t hit with a Hail Mary in the embarrassing loss to Jacksonville State, but it certainly would’ve changed the overall energy.

Beating Syracuse isn’t exactly a program-saver, but the 33-30 victory showed what’s possible. The running game was great – it’s been terrific in four of the five games so far – and now it gets to go against a North Carolina run defense that got hammered by Georgia Tech and has been a tad soft overall.

The Tar Heel offensive line can’t keep defenses out of the backfield, and the O holds he ball for just over 26 minutes a game, but …

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why North Carolina Will Win

Florida State doesn’t do anything with the time of possession battle, either.

There are too many turnovers – the six in the loss to Wake Forest were the biggest problem – and the secondary has been hit way too hard. Syracuse isn’t a passing team with Garrett Shrader at quarterback, and it showed last week.

Sam Howell can throw.

It’s been a painfully inconsistent Tar Heel attack, but Howell has thrown for over 300 yards in every game but the opener against Virginia Tech.

He’s going to throw for more than 300 yards against Florida State, and …

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Tar Heels will be fully interested in this.

With with the two losses in ACC play, the conference is still wide open and there for the taking if they can win out. That, and the shocking choke of a loss to Florida State last year should bring out the A game.

This isn’t a great Tar Heel team, but Howell and the offense will get up fast, the Florida State running game will keep up for a while, but the Seminole turnovers will come late in the third.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Florida State vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 37, Florida State 17

Line: North Carolina -17.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings