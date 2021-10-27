Florida State vs Clemson prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Florida State vs Clemson How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida State (3-4), Clemson (4-3)

Florida State vs Clemson Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The running game has kicked it all in.

All of a sudden. the season has turned around with a three-game winning streak thanks to well over 200 yards on the ground in each one – with 365 yards last week against UMass – as the team plays with more and more confidence.

With the running comes the overall control – the offense is converting on third downs now. That was a big, big problem in September, but now everything is moving with 19-of-34 conversions over the last three games.

And then there’s the other team’s offense – it’s a mess.

Raise your hand if you thought by late September that Clemson would have the nation’s 115th-ranked offense and DJ Uiagalelei would be/might be benched?

Why Clemson Will Win

Can the defense get it back?

That was the galling part about the 27-17 loss to Pitt. Besides being the first double-digit regular season defeat since the 2014 season, the one positive about this year went away as the D allowed over 400 yards for the first time.

But the talent and upside are still there as long as the offense is able to do something.

Syracuse is running wild on everyone – it only gained 165 yards on the Tigers. Georgia was held to 121, Georgia Tech was held to 95, and for the year, no one has hit the 170-yard mark on the ground.

Florida State can throw a little bit, but if it’s not running wild, it can’t win this.

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson’s offense hasn’t pushed past 21 points against any FBS team this year.

The defense will bail the team out by swarming all over the Seminole backfield and preventing the big, gashing runs that this offense can crank up, but it’s still going to be like pulling teeth to get the other side to put this away.

Florida State vs Clemson Prediction, Lines

Clemson 23, Florida State 14

Line: Clemson -9.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

