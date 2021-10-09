Florida Atlantic vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Florida Atlantic vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Florida Atlantic (3-2), UAB (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Can the Florida Atlantic offense keep this going?

It ripped through FIU for over 700 yards in a blowout win last week, making it the third time in four games the offense hit at least 197 rushing yards and over 300 passing.

N’Kosi Perry has been sharp with ten touchdown passes and just one pick, the running game has a slew of options in a rotation, and they’ll all going to crank it up against a UAB D that got hammered for over 300 passing yards in three of the last four games.

The Owls are dominant on third downs, they’re not turning the ball over, and …

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why UAB Will Win

UAB isn’t going to be awful in Game Two in the shiny new Protective Stadium.

The Blazers have the experience and talent to roll through the Conference USA schedule, but they couldn’t handle a Liberty offense with a slew of elite playmakers. FAU doesn’t have the Flame attack.

The UAB downfield passing game continues to be dangerous and effective deep, but the O is still great at controlling the clock. It’ll control the tempo in this.

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

UAB might have lost to Liberty last week, but again, that’s a terrific team. The other loss was go Georgia – there’s no shame there.

Now the Blazers have to make the new home field theirs.

Willie Taggart has made Florida Atlantic a player in the Conference USA race, and it’ll keep the offensive pressure on all game long. The Owls just won’t have the ball long enough, especially in the second half.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Florida Atlantic vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 30, Florida Atlantic 24

Line: UAB -4, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Get a 2nd opinion on the Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs UAB game from Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side, total, 1st half, and exotics.

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings