Florida Atlantic vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Florida Atlantic vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Florida Atlantic (2-2), FIU (1-3)

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

FIU has lost a few tough games, and the defense might be having some problems, but the offense is starting to play well enough to keep up against almost anyone in Conference USA.

The downfield passing game is great – Max Bortenschlager is averaging close to ten yards per throw – and Florida Atlantic doesn’t have the pass rush to be a bother.

Florida Atlantic has been too inconsistent over the first four games offensively – at least on the ground – and the Golden Panthers have had a few decent moments defensively early in the season, but …

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Golden Panthers have been lit up over the last two weeks. Not being able to stop Texas Tech is one thing, but Central Michigan also pushed for 400 yards through the air to go along with over 200 on the ground.

Yeah, the FIU passing game makes things happen down the field, but FAU’s secondary – despite the lack of pressure from the front line – has been great when the ball is in the air.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU isn’t taking advantage of the opportunities in the red zone, and it can’t afford to miss any shots in this.

The real problem is the lack of a consistent running game to take advantage of the struggling Owl defensive front. To be fair, FAU has faced a slew of amazing ground games, but this week it gets a break.

This is always a weird rivalry game that seems to defy expectations, but the Owls should be in control of this after the first quarter.

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 27, FIU 17

Line: Florida Atlantic -10.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

