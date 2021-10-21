Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 21

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Florida Atlantic (4-3), Charlotte (4-2)

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The passing game should be fine

It sputtered against Air Force, and the offense as a whole struggled in the loss to UAB – N’Kosi Perry threw three picks – but the Charlotte defense that gave up 466 yards through the air to FIU and got rocked by Middle Tennessee is going to get thrown on.

The Owl offense is great at keeping the chains moving. They’ve got the balance to move on the ground to go along with 240 yards or more through the air in every game but one. Overall, the 400+ yards will be there, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Charlotte should be able to run the ball.

It’s not a consistent team – both losses game when the O failed to hit 300 yards – but when the ground game is working, everything is okay.

Florida Atlantic’s defense got run over by Florida and Air Force, but those are obvious outliers. The pass D is just okay against quarterbacks that can get into a rhythm, and Chris Reynolds can do that – he’s hitting over 70% of his passes over the last three games, and that’s what the Owls have to worry about.

It that happens, the running game is effective enough to control the game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a bit feast-or-famine for the Florida Atlantic offense, but it’s done what it was supposed to against the mediocre defenses on the slate.

Charlotte has been able to survive when it allowed a ton of yards, though – beating Duke, Middle Tennessee, and FIU when allowing over 500 yards.

That’s not going to work out against Florida Atlantic.

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 30, Charlotte 26

Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 57

