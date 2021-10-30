FIU vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

FIU vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: FIU (1-6), Marshall (4-3)

FIU vs Marshall Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

The passing game continues to be fun.

The wins aren’t there, and the defense is letting the team down, but the Golden Panthers have the ability to keep up and bomb away against just about anyone with one of the best downfield passing attacks in college football.

FIU will throw for over 300 yards, and then it comes down to whether or not Marshall goes Marshall and turns the ball over enough to matter. The Thundering Herd have given it up multiple times in every game but one with ten giveaways over the last three games. But …

Why Marshall Will Win

This FIU team just doesn’t do a thing on defense.

It might throw for a ton of yards, but it gives them up just as fast, allowing 382 passing yards or more in four of the last five games.

It’s the second-worst pass defense in the country, there’s no ball control with the O struggling in the time of possession battle, and when it comes to those pesky Thundering Herd giveaways, the FIU D has only come up with four turnovers.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall has to do everything possible to not turn the ball over four times. It can get away with its normal two, but the only way FIU pulls this off is if there’s a total meltdown like the Herd’s loss to Middle Tennessee.

Expect over 600 passing yards between the two teams and a lot of offensive fun, but Marshall will come up with a few stops, and FIU won’t.

FIU vs Marshall Prediction, Lines

Marshall 48, FIU 24

Line: Marshall -22, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

