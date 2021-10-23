Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Eastern Michigan (4-3), Bowling Green (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

There’s no running game to speak of, but the passing attack has been good enough to win with – now it has to win.

The Eagles are still in the mix for a bowl game if they can close strong, and it starts with Ben Bryant and that passing game that hit 300 yards in three of the last five games and should push a Bowling Green defense that’s used to giving up lots and lots of rushing yards.

There is no Falcon rushing attack to worry about, and the offense as a whole still can’t quite get it all going through the air, but …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Bowling Green Will Win

It’s a far, far more competitive Bowling Green team than it’s been in the recent past.

That’s not anything to take lightly – the Falcons are a tough out now, even if they’ve lost three straight.

The Eastern Michigan defense doesn’t do enough to consistently get into the backfield, and the offensive front isn’t coming through like it needs to.

There’s no push for a ground attack that hasn’t ben close to getting to 60 yards much less 100 over the last few weeks, and it struggles in pass protection.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Neither side does a whole lot to take the ball away, but Eastern Michigan should be just a wee bit more careful.

Bowling Green’s D hasn’t let games get out of hand, Eastern Michigan is Eastern Michigan – almost every MAC game with that team seems like it’s decided by a touchdown or less – and these two are just mediocre enough to make this an interesting fight.

Eastern Michigan will get just a bit more out of its passing game in the second half to get out alive.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 27, Bowling Green 23

Line: Eastern Michigan -3.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5:

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings