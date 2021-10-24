Detroit vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Detroit vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (0-6), Los Angeles Rams (5-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Detroit vs Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Will Jared Goff rise up after being quarterback-shamed by head coach Dan Campbell?

The Lion offense went nowhere against Cincinnati in a 34-11 loss. Goff was bad, the running game was worse, and the game didn’t give the world the normal close-call ending that most of their dramatic defeats have had.

This week, let it rip.

No one will expect anything other than a total annihilation, but the Lion passing game really is dangerous. It’s mostly in comeback mode, but Goff should produce against a Ram secondary that’s been rocked from time to time.

For what it’s worth, teams don’t throw all that offense on Detroit, but that’s because …

– Week 7 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Running on the Lions is too easy.

Darrell Henderson was great against the Giants, the running game has averaged over 120 yards in the last three three games, and Matthew Stafford and the passing attack have bombed away for a league-high 8.6 yards per throw.

Detroit doesn’t have the D. It’s not helped by an O that can’t keep the chains moving on third down, but it’s also not doing its part to hold firm in the red zone or come up with other key stops.

What’s Going To Happen

Both quarterbacks will put up big numbers, but Stafford will be helped out by his running game. Goff won’t.

It’ll be an entertaining and close game for a half, and then it’ll all blow up in the third quarter. The Lions will takeaway Cooper Kupp, but that will open everything up for big days from Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule & Scoreboard

Detroit vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 34, Detroit 17

Line: Los Angeles Rams -16.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Halloween”

1: Halloween Kills

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings