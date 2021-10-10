Denver vs Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Denver vs Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Denver (3-1), Pittsburgh (1-3)

Denver vs Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

Teddy Bridgewater is going to play.

He’s not Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, but he’s a solid starting quarterback who helped do just enough to push through bad teams to start the season. Knocked out with a concussion, he’s back and the passing game should start working again.

And then there’s the Pittsburgh offense – it hasn’t fixed the glitch. Najee Harris is a special talent, but he’s not getting any room to move for the league’s worst running game.

Denver’s defensive front is playing as well against the run as any in the NFL, and it’s got the pass rush to live behind the line just enough to keep the Steeler misery going.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Can Denver beat anyone who’s any good?

Getting by the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets wasn’t much of a problem, but the Ravens rolled without a problem in a 23-7 win. Denver has a decent running game, but the passing attack stalled, the defense gave up 100 rushing yards for the first time all year, and it wasn’t pretty.

Pittsburgh isn’t a team that belongs in the “any good” category, but at home – and desperate – the offense should be more balanced from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t going to be pretty.

The Steeler defense will stall the Denver running game to a dead stop, Harris will finally start to produce a bit, and it’ll finally be a moment when the offense starts to work just a bit.

Getting points will still be like pulling teeth, but the Steeler offense will still be able to maintain enough control to let the defense take over in the third.

Denver vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 20, Denver 17

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

