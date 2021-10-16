Dallas vs New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Dallas vs New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Gilette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Dallas (4-1), New England (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dallas vs New England Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The running game has become a destructive force.

The Cowboys are second in the NFL rushing offense behind Cleveland, and no one’s doing it better over the last few weeks with 160 or more in each of the last four games and going over 200 in the last two.

The New England run defense has been good so far, and it doesn’t allow too many big gashes, but it allowed 120 rushing yards or more for three straight games before playing the Texans.

The Patriots have a way of keeping good offenses from going off – at least, they did against Tampa Bay – but they don’t have the attack to keep up if the Cowboys get rolling early.

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why New England Will Win

The pass defense has been good enough to keep the Cowboy big play receivers under wraps.

Overall the defense has been great in the keep-games-close style, and yeah, the Patriots had a problem with Houston’s Davis Mills last week, but they might choose to takeaway the guys on the outside and take their chances on the front line against Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

On the flip side, the Dallas defense is giving up a ton of yards through the air. It’s partly because everyone throws to try keeping up, but the secondary is still last in the NFL in yards allowed.

Mac Jones has to go off.

– NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6

What’s Going To Happen

The Patriots will do what they do.

They’ll slow things down and takeaway one aspect of the Dallas offense, but it won’t be enough. Eventually, the Cowboys will break through with two second half scoring drives, and the New England offense won’t have quite enough pop to keep up.

– Week 7 College Football Scoreboard

Dallas vs New England Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, New England 20

Line: Dallas -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings