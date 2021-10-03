Dallas vs Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Dallas vs Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (3-0), Dallas (2-1)

Carolina vs Dallas Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Will the extra time matter?

Every day counts – even this early in the season – and Carolina had a Thursday night win over Houston, and Dallas played on Monday night.

This Panther defense doesn’t need any rest. Sure, playing the Jets and Texans help the overall stats, but the D shut down New Orleans to a dead stop.

The defense is currently the best in the NFL, Sam Darnold has been close to perfect for what the attack needs, and there has yet to be any drama in the first three games.

The Panthers should be able to hold up against the Dallas ground game and O line, but …

Why Dallas Will Win

Just how good is Chuba Hubbard?

Again, the Carolina schedule hasn’t been all that taxing, but that’s not a positive. The offense hasn’t had to do anything under pressure – we have yet to see Sam Darnold have to make a key throw.

The offense doesn’t have Christian McCaffrey to rely on, and the Dallas D has been more than solid so far.

Granted, the first three games were relative shootouts with the passing games needing to step up, but the Cowboys have yet to allow more than 100 yards on the ground and forced eight turnovers in three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina will have to step up its offense this week, and it won’t be able to do it.

Darnold won’t be awful, but he won’t be as comfortable or as sharp as he was in the first three games – he’s not going to get the help from the running game.

Dallas will sputter on the ground, but it’ll be balanced enough to keep the Panthers on their heels with Dak Prescott getting the passing attack going in the first quarter. Carolina will get down, press, and bad things will happen.

Carolina vs Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 23. Carolina 20

Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

