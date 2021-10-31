Dallas at Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Dallas at Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Dallas (5-1), Minnesota (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dallas vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

Here comes the rested running game.

The passing attack might be a question mark thanks to a banged up Dak Prescott, but no matter what, hand off, hand off, hand off. The Vikings might not give up a ton of bulk yards – everyone throws against this secondary – but they’re allowing close to five yards per carry.

The Cowboys are second in the NFL in rushing yards, they’re averaging over five yards per run, and Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard had a week off to get right.

The defense might be a brick wall, but it’s solid against the run and it makes big plays with two or more takeaways in every game.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Why Minnesota Will Win

Dallas will come up with a pick – that’s what it does thanks to Trevon Diggs – but the Vikings don’t give up mistakes with just two interceptions thrown all year.

The deep and talented receiving corps will all eat. Kirk Cousins will spread the ball around to keep things moving with a whole lot of deep shots to overcome a few sacks allowed and the other mistakes.

Yeah, Dallas makes big defensive plays, but it also gives up plenty of big shots deep. In what should be a bit of a shootout, the offensive stars will come out at home in the spotlight game.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Just how hurt is Dak Prescott?

He’s supposedly a game time decision with Cooper Rush ready to take over after working all week with the first team. No matter what, again, it’ll be about the running game …

But Minnesota will come through with the passing game to pull this off.

It’ll be fun, both defenses will be gashed, and Minnesota will actually hit a big clutch field goal when everyone is watching.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

Dallas vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 34, Dallas 30

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings