Colorado State vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 22

Colorado State vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 22

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Maverick Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Colorado State (3-3), Utah State (4-2)

Colorado State vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Is Colorado State good at football now?

Awful at the end of 2019, disastrous in 2020, and horrific to start the season with a blowout loss to South Dakota State as part of a 1-3 run, things weren’t going all that well for head coach Steve Addazio.

But dominant wins over San Jose State and New Mexico changed all of that … maybe.

Okay, the Spartans and Lobos aren’t very good, but the Colorado State passing game was strong, the running game worked, QB Todd Centeio and star TE Trey McBride have been great, and the O is doing a solid job.

The run defense hasn’t allowed more than 113 yards since the opener against SDSU, and the D as a whole gave up a grand total of 69 yards to New Mexico.

Why Utah State Will Win

Is Utah State bad at football now?

It came up with stunning wins over Washington and Air Force to start the season, but the turnovers flowed in losses to Boise State and BYU – okay, so there were five in the two games – and it took way too much of a fight to get by a still-winless UNLV last week.

The defense isn’t anything great, but the passing attack is terrific, and the offensive line and overall style of play should be just enough to keep the fantastic Colorado State pass rush from taking over. And …

What’s Going To Happen

No, Utah State isn’t bad at football now, but neither is Colorado State.

The Ram defense will keep this from getting out of hand, but the secondary that didn’t get hit too hard by the San Jose State and New Mexico passing games is about to have a few problems.

Expect a tight, tough game with the Colorado State defensive front to do just enough to take over late. One key turnover will be the difference, and the Rams will force it.

Colorado State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 31, Utah State 26

Line: Colorado State -3, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

