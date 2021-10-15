Colorado State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Colorado State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Colorado State (2-3), New Mexico (2-4)

Colorado State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

One win at home over San Jose State doesn’t mean Colorado State is about to be a player in the Mountain West race, but that was coming off a not-that-bad 24-14 loss to Iowa and a strong 22-6 win over Toledo.

What’s working? The running game hit 200 yards in three of the last four games – the Iowa game the only outlier – and there’s enough of a passing attack to balance things out. Throw in the lack of giveaways, and the program is starting to turn in the right direction.

Meanwhile, New Mexico can’t run a lick. It hasn’t hit 100 yards in three of the last four games for an offense that hasn’t been able to get to 300 yards since September 11th.

Why New Mexico Will Win

So what can New Mexico do without the offense moving the chains at all?

It has to tackle well and keep the big plays to a minimum. That might sound simple, but Colorado State doesn’t hit big plays through the air, it doesn’t generate a whole lot of first downs, and for all the good things happening, the O is inconsistent.

New Mexico has to try slowing this down to a crawl, the secondary that’s one of the best in the Mountain West in pass efficiency D, and it’ll take a few big special teams plays to help the cause.

Colorado State isn’t going to crank up 50 points – the Lobos will be in the game throughout.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll take a little while for the Rams to run away with this, but New Mexico won’t be able to take advantage of its opportunities early on and there won’t be enough decent scoring drives.

Colorado State won’t give the ball away enough to matter, it’ll control the clock, and it’ll be win in workmanlike fashion.

Colorado State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Colorado State 27, New Mexico 13

Line: Colorado State -10.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

