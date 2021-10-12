College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch, Scoreboard: Week 7

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Lines, How To Watch: 2021 Week 7 from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16
College Football Schedule, Scoreboard: Week 7
All Times Eastern
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions
Friday, October 15
Clemson at Syracuse
7:00, ESPN
Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 44.5
Saturday, October 16
Duke at Virginia
12:30, ESPN3
Line: Virginia -11, o/u: 69
Miami at North Carolina
3:30, ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 62.5
Pitt at Virginia Tech
3:30, ESPN2
Line: Pitt -5, o/u: 58
NC State at Boston College
7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -3, o/u: 52
American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions
Thursday, October 14
Navy at Memphis
7:30, ESPN
Line: Memphis -10.5, o/u: 55
Saturday, October 16
Tulsa at USF
12:00, ESPNU
Line: Tulsa -8.5, o/u: 57
UCF at Cincinnati
12:00, ABC
Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 58
Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions
Saturday, October 16
Michigan State at Indiana
12:00, FS1
Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 51.5
Nebraska at Minnesota
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Nebraska -4, o/u:48
Rutgers at Northwestern
12:00, BTN
Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 47
Purdue at Iowa
3:30, ABC
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 43
Army at Wisconsin
8:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -13, o/u: 39
Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions
Saturday, October 16
Oklahoma State at Texas
12:00, FOX
Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60
BYU at Baylor
3:30, ESPN
Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 50
Texas Tech at Kansas
4:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN3
Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5
Iowa State at Kansas State
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 51.5
TCU at Oklahoma
7:30, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 66
Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions
Friday, October 15
Marshall at North Texas
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -11, o/u: North Texas 66
Saturday, October 16
UAB at Southern Miss
3:30, Stadium
Line: UAB -16, o/u: 42.5
WKU at Old Dominion
3:30, ESPN3
Line: WKU -12.5, o/u: 67
Rice at UTSA
6:00, ESPN+
Line: UTSA -18.5, o/u: 54.5
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
9:00, ESPN+
Line: Louisiana Tech -7, o/u: 56
Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions
Saturday, October 16
Yale at UConn
12:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Liberty at ULM
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Liberty -32, o/u: 56.5
MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions
Saturday, October 16
Ohio at Buffalo
12:00, ESPN+
Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 56.5
Ball State at Eastern Michigan
2:00, ESPN+
Line: Ball State -2, o/u: 55.5
Akron at Miami University
2:30, ESPN+
Line: Miami University -19.5, o/u: 51
Bowling Green at Northern Illinois
3:30, ESPN+
Line: Northern Illinois -9.5, o/u: 46
Kent State at Western Michigan
3:30, ESPNU
Line: Western Michigan -7, o/u: 65
Toledo at Central Michigan
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 52
Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions
Friday, October 15
San Diego State at San Jose State
10:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -8, o/u: 41.5
Saturday, October 16
Fresno State at Wyoming
3:30, FS2
Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Colorado State at New Mexico
7:00, Stadium
Line: Colorado State -10, o/u: 44
Utah State at UNLV
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Utah State -6, o/u: 60
Air Force at Boise State
9:00, FS1
Line: Boise State -5, o/u: 51
Hawaii at Nevada
10:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Nevada -14.5, o/u: 60.5
Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions
Friday, October 15
California at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 54.5
Saturday, October 16
Arizona at Colorado
3:30, Pac 12 Network
Line: Colorado -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Arizona State at Utah
10:00, ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 51
Stanford at Washington State
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Stanford -2, o/u: 52.5
UCLA at Washington
8:30, FOX
Line: Washington -2, o/u: 53
SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions
Saturday, October 16
Alabama at Mississippi State
7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 57.5
Auburn at Arkansas
12:00, CBS
Line: Arkansas -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Florida at LSU
12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -10.5, o/u: 59
Kentucky at Georgia
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -24, o/u: 44.5
Ole Miss at Tennessee
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 81
Texas A&M at Missouri
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -9, o/u: 60.5
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
4:00, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -18.5, o/u: 51
Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions
Tuesday, October 12
Appalachian State at Louisiana
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Appalachian State -4.5, o/u: 57
Thursday, October 14
Georgia Southern at South Alabama
7:30, ESPNU
Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 50
Saturday, October 16
Troy at Texas State
3:00, ESPN+
Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 48
Liberty at ULM
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Liberty -32, o/u: 56.5
