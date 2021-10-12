College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch, Scoreboard: Week 7

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Lines, How To Watch: 2021 Week 7 from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16

College Football Schedule, Scoreboard: Week 7

All Times Eastern

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions

Friday, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse

7:00, ESPN

Line: Clemson -14.5, o/u: 44.5

Saturday, October 16

Duke at Virginia

12:30, ESPN3

Line: Virginia -11, o/u: 69

Miami at North Carolina

3:30, ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -7, o/u: 62.5

Pitt at Virginia Tech

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Pitt -5, o/u: 58

NC State at Boston College

7:30, ACC Network

Line: NC State -3, o/u: 52

American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions

Thursday, October 14

Navy at Memphis

7:30, ESPN

Line: Memphis -10.5, o/u: 55

Saturday, October 16

Tulsa at USF

12:00, ESPNU

Line: Tulsa -8.5, o/u: 57

UCF at Cincinnati

12:00, ABC

Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 58

Big Ten College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 16

Michigan State at Indiana

12:00, FS1

Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 51.5

Nebraska at Minnesota

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Nebraska -4, o/u:48

Rutgers at Northwestern

12:00, BTN

Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 47

Purdue at Iowa

3:30, ABC

Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 43

Army at Wisconsin

8:00, BTN

Line: Wisconsin -13, o/u: 39

Big 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 16

Oklahoma State at Texas

12:00, FOX

Line: Texas -5.5, o/u: 60

BYU at Baylor

3:30, ESPN

Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 50

Texas Tech at Kansas

4:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN3

Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5

Iowa State at Kansas State

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 51.5

TCU at Oklahoma

7:30, ABC

Line: Oklahoma -10.5, o/u: 66

Conference USA College Football Schedule, Predictions

Friday, October 15

Marshall at North Texas

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Marshall -11, o/u: North Texas 66

Saturday, October 16

UAB at Southern Miss

3:30, Stadium

Line: UAB -16, o/u: 42.5

WKU at Old Dominion

3:30, ESPN3

Line: WKU -12.5, o/u: 67

Rice at UTSA

6:00, ESPN+

Line: UTSA -18.5, o/u: 54.5

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

9:00, ESPN+

Line: Louisiana Tech -7, o/u: 56

Independents College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 16

Yale at UConn

12:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Liberty at ULM

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Liberty -32, o/u: 56.5

MAC College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 16

Ohio at Buffalo

12:00, ESPN+

Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 56.5

Ball State at Eastern Michigan

2:00, ESPN+

Line: Ball State -2, o/u: 55.5

Akron at Miami University

2:30, ESPN+

Line: Miami University -19.5, o/u: 51

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois

3:30, ESPN+

Line: Northern Illinois -9.5, o/u: 46

Kent State at Western Michigan

3:30, ESPNU

Line: Western Michigan -7, o/u: 65

Toledo at Central Michigan

3:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 52

Mountain West College Football Schedule, Predictions

Friday, October 15

San Diego State at San Jose State

10:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -8, o/u: 41.5

Saturday, October 16

Fresno State at Wyoming

3:30, FS2

Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Colorado State at New Mexico

7:00, Stadium

Line: Colorado State -10, o/u: 44

Utah State at UNLV

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Utah State -6, o/u: 60

Air Force at Boise State

9:00, FS1

Line: Boise State -5, o/u: 51

Hawaii at Nevada

10:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Nevada -14.5, o/u: 60.5

Pac-12 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Friday, October 15

California at Oregon

10:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 54.5

Saturday, October 16

Arizona at Colorado

3:30, Pac 12 Network

Line: Colorado -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Arizona State at Utah

10:00, ESPN

Line: PICK, o/u: 51

Stanford at Washington State

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Stanford -2, o/u: 52.5

UCLA at Washington

8:30, FOX

Line: Washington -2, o/u: 53

SEC College Football Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, October 16

Alabama at Mississippi State

7:00, ESPN

Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 57.5

Auburn at Arkansas

12:00, CBS

Line: Arkansas -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Florida at LSU

12:00, ESPN

Line: Florida -10.5, o/u: 59

Kentucky at Georgia

3:30, CBS

Line: Georgia -24, o/u: 44.5

Ole Miss at Tennessee

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 81

Texas A&M at Missouri

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -9, o/u: 60.5

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

4:00, SEC Network

Line: South Carolina -18.5, o/u: 51

Sun Belt College Football Schedule, Predictions

Tuesday, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Appalachian State -4.5, o/u: 57

Thursday, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama

7:30, ESPNU

Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 50

Saturday, October 16

Troy at Texas State

3:00, ESPN+

Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 48

Liberty at ULM

7:00, ESPN+

Line: Liberty -32, o/u: 56.5

