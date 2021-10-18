College Football Roundup Week 7: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 7 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 7 Roundup

Week 7 Roundup

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 7 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 8 opening lines | AP | Coaches

Big Game Reaction: Purdue, LSU, OU, more

Ranking the playoff contenders

– Tennessee debacle: One Really Big Thing

– Iowa’s loss: Most Overrated Thing

– ASU’s loss: Most Underrated Thing

– A deep breath What It All Means, Week 7

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Winners & Losers From Week 7

Winner: UConn

Every college football player deserves to have some fun. UConn was having a rough run. It didn’t play in 2020, covid issues contributed to the loss two weeks ago in what was finally a winnable game against UMass, and the program hadn’t won a game since October of 2019. It hung on to beat Yale on Saturday, and now 128 FCS teams have a win. Of the two that don’t, one of them is …

Loser: Arizona

From all indications, first year head coach Jedd Fisch has the Wildcats on the right track. The program needed a total overhaul, and it’s happening with a better defense and young offensive players being thrown to the wolves. However, the Colorado game should’ve been winnable. Instead it was a 34-0 loss making it 19 straight defeats going back to the middle of 2019.

Winner: UTEP

2014 was the last time UTEP went bowling, and it was the lone winning season from 2006 until now. One of college football’s perennial doormats beat Louisiana Tech 19-3 to get to 6-1 for its best start since 2005.

Loser: UNLV

It’s the other team along with Arizona that doesn’t have a win. It’s playing better – the last three loses were by eight points or fewer – but the team can’t seem to catch or create any sort of a break. With the loss Utah State, the Rebels have lost 12 straight after closing out the 2019 season with a win over Nevada.

Winner: UTSA

That’s top 25-ranked UTSA to you. The 7-0 Roadrunners rolled through Rice 45-0 with a showdown – as weird as this might seems – with UTEP on the road coming up and UAB in a few weeks. Win those two games, and they’re almost certainly going to be unbeaten going into the Conference USA title game.

Loser: The U … Miami

There’s no Clemson on the schedule, and there’s no Notre Dame. The schedule was right, several nice pieces were in place, and this seemed like the year to rise up and take over the ACC – especially with Clemson struggling.

Instead, after yet a second straight brutally close loss – 45-42 to North Carolina – the Canes are 2-4 and have to win four of their last six against NC State, at Pitt, Georgia Tech, at Florida State, Virginia Tech, and at Duke just to get to a bowl.

Winner: Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck

Oh did Nebraska Nation have an all-in-good-natured-fun time with Fleck on social media last week, PJ Fleck was trending, but in the end, he got the win to go 4-1 against the Huskers. At 4-2, Minnesota bounced back from the horrendous loss to Bowling Green and with a win over Purdue earlier, control it its own destiny in the Big Ten West race.

Loser: Nebraska

Just when it seemed like the Huskers were turning a corner under Scott Frost, they suffered yet another close loss thanks to just enough mistakes to add up. With the 30-23 defeat to Minnesota, Nebraska has lost four of its last five games and now have to win two of its last four against Purdue, Ohio State, at Wisconsin and Iowa just to get bowl eligible.

– Tennessee debacle: One Really Big Thing

– Iowa’s loss: Most Overrated Thing

– ASU’s loss: Most Underrated Thing

– A deep breath What It All Means, Week 7

NEXT: The really big Week 7 thing was …