College Football Roundup Week 5: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 5 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 5 Roundup

Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 5 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 6 opening lines | AP | Coaches

Big Game Reaction: Cincinnati, Oregon, more

– Cincinnati & BYU: One Really Big Thing

– SEC teams: Most Overrated Thing

– Hello, Kentucky: Most Underrated Thing

– Who’s No. 3? What It All Means, Week 5

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Winners & Losers From Week 5

Winner: Georgia pass defense

78.2. That’s the passer rating of the first five teams on the Georgia slate. The season isn’t halfway done, but by comparison, Northwestern was the only team last year to have a pass rating D under 100.

2011 Alabama was the last team to finish a season holding offenses to under 90, and no one has come close to that 83.7 mark over the last decade.

Clemson, UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas have combined to hit 48% of their passes for 55 yards with one touchdown and seven picks against the Dawgs. Auburn is up next.

That’s one part of the state …

Loser: Georgia Southern pass defense

2016 Arizona State was the last team to finish a season allowing over 350 passing yards per game. Georgia Southern has a long way to go, but over the first five games it allowed an average of 351 per game with 18 touchdowns and four picks – all four interceptions were last week in the 59-33 win over Arkansas State.

Winner: Coastal Carolina

It’s not like there’s been a good team on the slate yet, but Coastal Carolina has kept the 2020 good vibes going by averaging 48 points per game in blowout after blowout.

Buffalo provided the one push – a 28-25 Chanticleer win – but everyone else has been hit by 49 points or more as the program is on a run of 17 straight regular season wins.

Loser: Wisconsin

The 1990 Badgers beat Ball State 24-7 in mid-September for their only win of the season. That was the last time the program started 1-3 until this season.

The blowout losses to Notre Dame and Michigan also mark the last back-to-back double-digit defeats since the 2009 team – that turned out to be terrific – dropped October dates to Ohio State and Iowa.

Winner: Accurate passers

14. That’s how many quarterbacks with at least 75 attempts are connecting on 70% or more of their throws. Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall leads the way at over 80%. Last year, seven QBs finished hitting the 70% mark, and as recently as 2017, just one passer even got past 68% for a season – Baker Mayfield finished completing 70% of his throws.

Loser: Missouri run defense

Mississippi State ran for 151 yards in the 2020 season finale win over Missouri, but that’s Mississippi State – it doesn’t run the ball. Before that, Georgia and Arkansas combined to run for well over 600 yards against the Tigers.

Tennessee ran for 458 yards in a 62-24 blowout in Columbia, marking the sixth time in the last eight games that Missouri allowed 275 rushing yards or more.

– Cincinnati & BYU: One Really Big Thing

– SEC teams: Most Overrated Thing

– Hello, Kentucky: Most Underrated Thing

– Who’s No. 3? What It All Means, Week 5

NEXT: The really big Week 5 thing was …