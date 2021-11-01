College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 9. Readjusting For November

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 9 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
And here we go.
We’re going into the final month of the season, and now we readjust the rankings to – as always – account for what happened from the start as we respect the results, but also look more at who’s starting to improve and play better and who’s trending down.
What do we do with the total outliers like Bowling Green beating Minnesota or some of the stunning FCS over FBS wins? They’re taken into account, but by this point, teams have gotten better – or worse – over time, things have settled in, and now we can get a better handle on how good everyone is.
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 9
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 9
130 UConn Huskies (1-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 9: OPEN DATE
Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE
129 FIU Golden Panthers (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 9: Marshall 38, FIU 0
Week 10 Opponent: Old Dominion
128 UMass Minutemen (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 9: Liberty 62, UMass 17
Week 10 Opponent: Rhode Island
127 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 9: Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Miss 10
Week 10 Opponent: North Texas
126 Ohio Bobcats (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 9: OPEN DATE
Week 10 Opponent: Miami University (Nov. 2)
125 Akron Zips (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 9: OPEN DATE
Week 10 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 2)
124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 9: OPEN DATE
Week 10 Opponent: Utah State
123 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 9: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13
Week 10 Opponent: Appalachian State
122 UNLV Rebels (0-8)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 9: Nevada 51, UNLV 20
Week 10 Opponent: at New Mexico
121 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 118
Week 9: Georgia State 21, Georgia Southern 14
Week 10 Opponent: Coastal Carolina
120 Texas State Bobcats (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 9: Louisiana 45, Texas State 0
Week 10 Opponent: ULM
119 New Mexico Lobos (3-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 9: OPEN DATE
Week 10 Opponent: UNLV
118 South Alabama Jaguars (5-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 117
Week 9: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13
Week 10 Opponent: at Troy
117 Tulane Green Wave (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 9: Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
Week 10 Opponent: at UCF
116 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 9: Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Miss 10
Week 10 Opponent: at WKU
115 Rice Owls (3-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 99
Week 9: North Texas 30, Rice 24 OT
Week 10 Opponent: at Charlotte
114 Troy Trojans (4-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 115
Week 9: Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28
Week 10 Opponent: South Alabama
113 North Texas Mean Green (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 122
Week 9: North Texas 30, Rice 24 OT
Week 10 Opponent: at Southern Miss
112 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 111
Week 9: Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20
Week 10 Opponent: at UAB
111 Kansas Jayhawks (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 108
Week 9: Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3
Week 10 Opponent: Kansas State
110 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 9: Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28
Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE
109 Charlotte 49ers (4-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 98
Week 9: WKU 45, Charlotte 13
Week 10 Opponent: Rice
108 UTEP Miners (6-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 110
Week 9: Florida Atlantic 28, UTEP 25
Week 10 Opponent: UTSA
107 Buffalo Bulls (4-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 9: Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE
106 Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 9: Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20
Week 10 Opponent: at FIU
105 Duke Blue Devils (3-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 9: Wake Forest 45, Duke 7
Week 10 Opponent: Pitt
104 Temple Owls (3-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 92
Week 9: UCF 49, Temple 7
Week 10 Opponent: at East Carolina
103 Bowling Green Falcons (3-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 9: Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE
102 Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 102
Week 9: Marshall 38, FIU 0
Week 10 Opponent: at Florida Atlantic
101 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 9: Florida Atlantic 28, UTEP 25
Week 10 Opponent: Marshall
