College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 9. Readjusting For November

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 9 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

And here we go.

We’re going into the final month of the season, and now we readjust the rankings to – as always – account for what happened from the start as we respect the results, but also look more at who’s starting to improve and play better and who’s trending down.

What do we do with the total outliers like Bowling Green beating Minnesota or some of the stunning FCS over FBS wins? They’re taken into account, but by this point, teams have gotten better – or worse – over time, things have settled in, and now we can get a better handle on how good everyone is.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 9

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 9

130 UConn Huskies (1-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 9: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE

129 FIU Golden Panthers (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 9: Marshall 38, FIU 0

Week 10 Opponent: Old Dominion

128 UMass Minutemen (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 9: Liberty 62, UMass 17

Week 10 Opponent: Rhode Island

127 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 9: Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Miss 10

Week 10 Opponent: North Texas

126 Ohio Bobcats (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 9: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Opponent: Miami University (Nov. 2)

125 Akron Zips (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 9: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 2)

124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 9: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Opponent: Utah State

123 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 9: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13

Week 10 Opponent: Appalachian State

122 UNLV Rebels (0-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 9: Nevada 51, UNLV 20

Week 10 Opponent: at New Mexico

121 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 9: Georgia State 21, Georgia Southern 14

Week 10 Opponent: Coastal Carolina

120 Texas State Bobcats (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 9: Louisiana 45, Texas State 0

Week 10 Opponent: ULM

119 New Mexico Lobos (3-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 9: OPEN DATE

Week 10 Opponent: UNLV

118 South Alabama Jaguars (5-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 9: South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13

Week 10 Opponent: at Troy

117 Tulane Green Wave (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 9: Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

Week 10 Opponent: at UCF

116 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 9: Middle Tennessee 35, Southern Miss 10

Week 10 Opponent: at WKU

115 Rice Owls (3-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 9: North Texas 30, Rice 24 OT

Week 10 Opponent: at Charlotte

114 Troy Trojans (4-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 9: Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28

Week 10 Opponent: South Alabama

113 North Texas Mean Green (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 9: North Texas 30, Rice 24 OT

Week 10 Opponent: at Southern Miss

112 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 9: Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Week 10 Opponent: at UAB

111 Kansas Jayhawks (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 9: Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3

Week 10 Opponent: Kansas State

110 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 9: Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28

Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE

109 Charlotte 49ers (4-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 98

Week 9: WKU 45, Charlotte 13

Week 10 Opponent: Rice

108 UTEP Miners (6-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 9: Florida Atlantic 28, UTEP 25

Week 10 Opponent: UTSA

107 Buffalo Bulls (4-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 9: Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE

106 Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 9: Old Dominion 23, Louisiana Tech 20

Week 10 Opponent: at FIU

105 Duke Blue Devils (3-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 9: Wake Forest 45, Duke 7

Week 10 Opponent: Pitt

104 Temple Owls (3-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 92

Week 9: UCF 49, Temple 7

Week 10 Opponent: at East Carolina

103 Bowling Green Falcons (3-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 9: Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Week 10 Opponent: OPEN DATE

102 Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 9: Marshall 38, FIU 0

Week 10 Opponent: at Florida Atlantic

101 Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 9: Florida Atlantic 28, UTEP 25

Week 10 Opponent: Marshall

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 9

