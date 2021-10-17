College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 7. More Major Changes

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
At the midway point, the rankings take another few twists and turns for a few reasons.
Iowa losing is a big deal, but it’s more than that. Alabama bounced back fast and looked the part, Ole Miss keeps on beating decent teams, and good luck trying to properly figure out the MAC teams, what to do with Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, BYU, and on and on and on …
There are more inconsistencies than ever – considering our goal is to respect the results over any other aspect. Now we can’t easily do that.
However, as always, if you have a beef with where your team is ranked, look at the schedule and there’s probably some bad win that screws things up.
Or, on the other side, if you’re wondering why the team with the mediocre record is so high, look at the teams is lost to.
With more wild mood swings and changes as the puzzle keeps changing, here are the rankings after Week 7 …
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 7
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 7 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Big Game Reactions: Purdue, Georgia, OU & more
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 7
130 FIU Golden Panthers (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: WKU
129 UConn Huskies (1-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 7: UConn 21, Yale 15
Week 8 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
128 UMass Minutemen (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: at Florida State
127 Ohio Bobcats (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 7: Buffalo 27, Ohio 26
Week 8 Opponent: Kent State
126 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 7: UAB 34, Southern Miss 0
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
125 Rice Owls (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 7: UTSA 45, Rice 0
Week 8 Opponent: at UAB
124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: at Hawaii
123 Bowling Green Falcons (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 7: Northern Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26
Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan
122 Akron Zips (2-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 122
Week 7: Miami University 34, Akron 21
Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo
121 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 115
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: Louisiana (Nov. 21)
120 New Mexico Lobos (2-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 7: Colorado State 36, New Mexico 7
Week 8 Opponent: at Wyoming
119 UNLV Rebels (0-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 7: Utah State 28, UNLV 24
Week 8 Opponent: San Jose State
118 North Texas Mean Green (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 7: Marshall 49, North Texas 21
Week 8 Opponent: Liberty
117 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 118
Week 7: WKU 43, Old Dominion 20
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
116 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 7: South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
115 South Alabama Jaguars (3-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 7: South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14
Week 8 Opponent: at ULM
114 Texas State Bobcats (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 7: Troy 31, Texas State 28
Week 8 Opponent: at Georgia State
113 Troy Trojans (4-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 7: Troy 31, Texas State 28
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
112 Kansas Jayhawks (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 110
Week 7: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14
Week 8 Opponent: Oklahoma
111 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 89
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: UConn
110 Miami University RedHawks (3-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 7: Miami University 34, Akron 21
Week 8 Opponent: at Ball State
109 Tulane Green Wave (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 104
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: at SMU (Oct. 21)
108 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 103
Week 7: South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20
Week 8 Opponent: Mississippi State
107 Arizona Wildcats (0-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 7: Colorado 34, Arizona 0
Week 8 Opponent: Washington (Oct. 22)
106 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 78
Week 7: UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3
Week 8 Opponent: UTSA
105 USF Bulls (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 108
Week 7: Tulsa 32, USF 31
Week 8 Opponent: Temple
104 UTEP Miners (6-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 109
Week 7: UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
103 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8 Opponent: at Charlotte
102 Duke Blue Devils (3-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 97
Week 7: Virginia 48, Duke 0
Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE
101 Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 7: Central Michigan 26, Toledo 23 OT
Week 8 Opponent: Northern Illinois
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 7
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 7 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Big Game Reactions: Purdue, Georgia, OU & more