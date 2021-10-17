College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 7. More Major Changes

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

At the midway point, the rankings take another few twists and turns for a few reasons.

Iowa losing is a big deal, but it’s more than that. Alabama bounced back fast and looked the part, Ole Miss keeps on beating decent teams, and good luck trying to properly figure out the MAC teams, what to do with Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, BYU, and on and on and on …

There are more inconsistencies than ever – considering our goal is to respect the results over any other aspect. Now we can’t easily do that.

However, as always, if you have a beef with where your team is ranked, look at the schedule and there’s probably some bad win that screws things up.

Or, on the other side, if you’re wondering why the team with the mediocre record is so high, look at the teams is lost to.

With more wild mood swings and changes as the puzzle keeps changing, here are the rankings after Week 7 …

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 7

130 FIU Golden Panthers (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: WKU

129 UConn Huskies (1-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 7: UConn 21, Yale 15

Week 8 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

128 UMass Minutemen (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: at Florida State

127 Ohio Bobcats (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 7: Buffalo 27, Ohio 26

Week 8 Opponent: Kent State

126 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 7: UAB 34, Southern Miss 0

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

125 Rice Owls (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 7: UTSA 45, Rice 0

Week 8 Opponent: at UAB

124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: at Hawaii

123 Bowling Green Falcons (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 7: Northern Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan

122 Akron Zips (2-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 7: Miami University 34, Akron 21

Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo

121 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: Louisiana (Nov. 21)

120 New Mexico Lobos (2-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 7: Colorado State 36, New Mexico 7

Week 8 Opponent: at Wyoming

119 UNLV Rebels (0-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 7: Utah State 28, UNLV 24

Week 8 Opponent: San Jose State

118 North Texas Mean Green (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 7: Marshall 49, North Texas 21

Week 8 Opponent: Liberty

117 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 7: WKU 43, Old Dominion 20

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

116 Georgia Southern Eagles (3-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 7: South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

115 South Alabama Jaguars (3-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 7: South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14

Week 8 Opponent: at ULM

114 Texas State Bobcats (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 7: Troy 31, Texas State 28

Week 8 Opponent: at Georgia State

113 Troy Trojans (4-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 7: Troy 31, Texas State 28

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

112 Kansas Jayhawks (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 7: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14

Week 8 Opponent: Oklahoma

111 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 89

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: UConn

110 Miami University RedHawks (3-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 7: Miami University 34, Akron 21

Week 8 Opponent: at Ball State

109 Tulane Green Wave (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: at SMU (Oct. 21)

108 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Week 7: South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

Week 8 Opponent: Mississippi State

107 Arizona Wildcats (0-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 7: Colorado 34, Arizona 0

Week 8 Opponent: Washington (Oct. 22)

106 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 78

Week 7: UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3

Week 8 Opponent: UTSA

105 USF Bulls (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 108

Week 7: Tulsa 32, USF 31

Week 8 Opponent: Temple

104 UTEP Miners (6-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 7: UTEP 19, Louisiana Tech 3

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

103 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8 Opponent: at Charlotte

102 Duke Blue Devils (3-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 97

Week 7: Virginia 48, Duke 0

Week 8 Opponent: OPEN DATE

101 Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 7: Central Michigan 26, Toledo 23 OT

Week 8 Opponent: Northern Illinois

