College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 6. Back To Normal ... Sort Of

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 6 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

After last week’s bizarre rankings – always based on the results on the field, at least as much as possible – now we released from a few things we had to do.

Sort of.

Now we get to take some of the outlier upsets and dismiss them a wee bit. For example …

Thank you, Akron. That win over Bowling Green means Minnesota – who inexplicably lost to the Falcons a few weeks ago – frees up a whole slew of A beat B beat C, etc. things. That was big.

Thank you, Tulsa. That win over Memphis helped change up a ton of parts – because now there are too many variables to simply go with Memphis beat Mississippi State, who beat Texas A&M, and on and on and on.

So if you see some wild swings in the rankings, that’s partly because one changed piece affected the entire puzzle.

Also, there are two theories we’re running with. We’ll give a few of the Big Ten teams a bit too much love for now, but overall, the belief is 1) the SEC is loaded even more than you might think, and 2) we don’t punish teams for losing to top teams.

You don’t get credit for passing the easy tests, and you don’t get dinged for struggling with the hard ones. As always, if you have a beef with the ranking, look at the schedule and follow it down the rabbit hole.

We’re getting there. At least compared to last week, these should be a bit closer to the pin.

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 6

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 6

130 UConn Huskies (0-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 6 Opponent: UMass 27, UConn 13

Week 7 Opponent: Yale

129 FIU Golden Panthers (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 6 Opponent: Charlotte 45, FIU 33

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

128 UMass Minutemen (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 6 Opponent: UMass 27, UConn 13

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

127 Ohio Bobcats (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Week 7 Opponent: at Buffalo

126 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 6 Opponent: UTEP 26, Southern Miss 13

Week 7 Opponent: UAB

125 Rice Owls (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Opponent: at UTSA

124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 6 Opponent: Nevada 55, New Mexico State 28

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

123 Bowling Green Falcons (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 59

Week 6 Opponent: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

Week 7 Opponent: at Northern Illinois

122 Akron Zips (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 6 Opponent: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

Week 7 Opponent: at Miami Univ.

121 UNLV Rebels (0-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 122

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Opponent: Utah State

120 New Mexico Lobos (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 6 Opponent: San Diego State 31, New Mexico 7

Week 7 Opponent: Colorado State

119 North Texas Mean Green (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 117

Week 6 Opponent: Missouri 48, North Texas 35

Week 7 Opponent: Marshall

118 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 6 Opponent: Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13

Week 7 Opponent: WKU

117 Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 6 Opponent: Eastern Michigan 13, Miami University 12

Week 7 Opponent: Ball State

116 South Alabama Jaguars (3-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 58

Week 6 Opponent: Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 2OT

Week 7 Opponent: Georgia Southern (Oct. 14)

115 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 110

Week 6 Opponent: Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 20

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

114 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 6 Opponent: Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24

Week 7 Opponent: at South Alabama (Nov. 14)

113 Texas State Bobcats (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 6 Opponent: Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 2OT

Week 7 Opponent: Troy

112 Troy Trojans (3-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 6 Opponent: Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24

Week 7 Opponent: at Texas State

111 ULM Warhawks (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 111

Week 6 Opponent: Georgia State 55, ULM 21

Week 7 Opponent: Liberty

110 Kansas Jayhawks (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Opponent: Texas Tech

109 UTEP Miners (5-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 6 Opponent: UTEP 26, Southern Miss 13

Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

108 USF Bulls (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Opponent: Tulsa

107 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 6 Opponent: UAB 31, Florida Atlantic 14

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

106 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Week 7 Opponent: Toledo

105 Miami University RedHawks (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 98

Week 6 Opponent: Eastern Michigan 13, Miami University 12

Week 7 Opponent: Akron

104 Tulane Green Wave (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 6 Opponent: Houston 40, Tulane 22

Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE

103 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 115

Week 6 Opponent: Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Week 7 Opponent: at South Carolina

102 Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 104

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

Week 7 Opponent: Rutgers

101 Arizona Wildcats (0-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 6 Opponent: UCLA 34, Arizona 16

Week 7 Opponent: at Colorado

