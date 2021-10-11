College Football Rankings 1 To 130: Week 6. Back To Normal ... Sort Of

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 6 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
After last week’s bizarre rankings – always based on the results on the field, at least as much as possible – now we released from a few things we had to do.
Sort of.
Now we get to take some of the outlier upsets and dismiss them a wee bit. For example …
Thank you, Akron. That win over Bowling Green means Minnesota – who inexplicably lost to the Falcons a few weeks ago – frees up a whole slew of A beat B beat C, etc. things. That was big.
Thank you, Tulsa. That win over Memphis helped change up a ton of parts – because now there are too many variables to simply go with Memphis beat Mississippi State, who beat Texas A&M, and on and on and on.
So if you see some wild swings in the rankings, that’s partly because one changed piece affected the entire puzzle.
Also, there are two theories we’re running with. We’ll give a few of the Big Ten teams a bit too much love for now, but overall, the belief is 1) the SEC is loaded even more than you might think, and 2) we don’t punish teams for losing to top teams.
You don’t get credit for passing the easy tests, and you don’t get dinged for struggling with the hard ones. As always, if you have a beef with the ranking, look at the schedule and follow it down the rabbit hole.
We’re getting there. At least compared to last week, these should be a bit closer to the pin.
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 6
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 6
130 UConn Huskies (0-7)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 6 Opponent: UMass 27, UConn 13
Week 7 Opponent: Yale
129 FIU Golden Panthers (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 6 Opponent: Charlotte 45, FIU 33
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
128 UMass Minutemen (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 6 Opponent: UMass 27, UConn 13
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
127 Ohio Bobcats (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Week 7 Opponent: at Buffalo
126 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 6 Opponent: UTEP 26, Southern Miss 13
Week 7 Opponent: UAB
125 Rice Owls (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
Week 7 Opponent: at UTSA
124 New Mexico State Aggies (1-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 6 Opponent: Nevada 55, New Mexico State 28
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
123 Bowling Green Falcons (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 59
Week 6 Opponent: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
Week 7 Opponent: at Northern Illinois
122 Akron Zips (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 6 Opponent: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
Week 7 Opponent: at Miami Univ.
121 UNLV Rebels (0-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 122
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
Week 7 Opponent: Utah State
120 New Mexico Lobos (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 6 Opponent: San Diego State 31, New Mexico 7
Week 7 Opponent: Colorado State
119 North Texas Mean Green (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 117
Week 6 Opponent: Missouri 48, North Texas 35
Week 7 Opponent: Marshall
118 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 6 Opponent: Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13
Week 7 Opponent: WKU
117 Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 6 Opponent: Eastern Michigan 13, Miami University 12
Week 7 Opponent: Ball State
116 South Alabama Jaguars (3-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 58
Week 6 Opponent: Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 2OT
Week 7 Opponent: Georgia Southern (Oct. 14)
115 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 110
Week 6 Opponent: Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas State 20
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
114 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 6 Opponent: Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24
Week 7 Opponent: at South Alabama (Nov. 14)
113 Texas State Bobcats (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 6 Opponent: Texas State 33, South Alabama 31 2OT
Week 7 Opponent: Troy
112 Troy Trojans (3-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 6 Opponent: Troy 27, Georgia Southern 24
Week 7 Opponent: at Texas State
111 ULM Warhawks (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 111
Week 6 Opponent: Georgia State 55, ULM 21
Week 7 Opponent: Liberty
110 Kansas Jayhawks (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
Week 7 Opponent: Texas Tech
109 UTEP Miners (5-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 118
Week 6 Opponent: UTEP 26, Southern Miss 13
Week 7 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
108 USF Bulls (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 109
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
Week 7 Opponent: Tulsa
107 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 6 Opponent: UAB 31, Florida Atlantic 14
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
106 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Week 7 Opponent: Toledo
105 Miami University RedHawks (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 98
Week 6 Opponent: Eastern Michigan 13, Miami University 12
Week 7 Opponent: Akron
104 Tulane Green Wave (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 6 Opponent: Houston 40, Tulane 22
Week 7 Opponent: OPEN DATE
103 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 115
Week 6 Opponent: Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0
Week 7 Opponent: at South Carolina
102 Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 104
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
Week 7 Opponent: Rutgers
101 Arizona Wildcats (0-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 6 Opponent: UCLA 34, Arizona 16
Week 7 Opponent: at Colorado
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 6
