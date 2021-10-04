College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 5. Chaos Kicks In ... For Now

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 5 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.

Give it one more week before this all gets right. So before you honk, and before you get all crazy about this week’s rankings, we totally acknowledge that …

Yes, these rankings ARE weird, and they’re wrong in a whole slew of ways. There’s a reason.

As always – to a point – we do our rankings like a conference tie-breaker. If there are multiple teams all tied for a division or conference race, there’s a way to do this where it breaks down into Team A beat Team B and Team D beat … blah blah blah.

Until this all settles down, that’s the only fair way to do this. You HAVE to respect the results, but that’s a problem when you have upsets like happened yesterday.

Stanford beating Oregon messed everything up, and Temple beating Memphis TOTALLY screwed up the rankings.

Here’s the problem. Temple beat Memphis, which means the Temple ranking is wrong, but for now it’s necessary.

The losses were to Rutgers and Boston College, so ranking the Owls behind those two isn’t a problem. However, Memphis beat Mississippi State. Mississippi State beat Texas A&M, Texas A&M beat NC State, NC State beat Clemson, Clemson beat Boston College, and Boston College beat Toledo, and …

In this case, we rank the teams based on overall schedules, results, and how good we think the teams are since other variables are involved.

However …

Stanford. Its win over Oregon throws everything into a tizzy because it lost to Kansas State to start the season.

Kansas State’s only losses are to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State – who are ranked higher – so for now, it has to be ranked higher than Stanford. Stanford beat Oregon, who beat Ohio State. Stanford’s other loss was to UCLA who just lost to Arizona State, but UCLA lost to Fresno State, who lost to Hawaii ….

So for right now, the Kansas State record and ranking is relatively clean, but that means Ohio State has to be ranked way, way, WAY too low. That’s going to change. We promise.

And then there’s Oregon State.

Minnesota beat Purdue, Purdue beat the Beavers, who beat USC, who hasn’t beaten anyone who matters in the higher end of the rankings, and Bowling Green beat Minnesota, and …

Again, this is a mess, but we get it all as close to the pin as possible.

Really.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 5

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 5

130 UMass Minutemen (0-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 130

Week 5: Toledo 45, UMass 7

Week 6 Opponent: UConn

129 UConn Huskies (0-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 129

Week 5: Vanderbilt 30, UConn 28

Week 6 Opponent: at UMass

128 FIU Golden Panthers (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 125

Week 5: Florida Atlantic 58, FIU 21

Week 6 Opponent: Charlotte

127 Akron Zips (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 127

Week 5: Ohio 34, Akron 17

Week 6 Opponent: at Bowling Green

126 Texas State Bobcats (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 124

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6 Opponent: South Alabama

125 Ohio Bobcats (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 128

Week 5: Ohio 34, Akron 17

Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan

124 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 121

Week 5: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19

Week 6 Opponent: UTEP

123 Rice Owls (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 123

Week 5: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

122 UNLV Rebels (0-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 119

Week 5: UTSA 24, UNLV 17

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

121 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 120

Week 5: UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21

Week 6 Opponent: at Marshall

120 New Mexico State Aggies (1-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 126

Week 5: San Jose State 37, New Mexico State 31

Week 6 Opponent: at Nevada

119 New Mexico Lobos (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 118

Week 5: Air Force 38, New Mexico 10

Week 6 Opponent: at San Diego State

118 UTEP Miners (4-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 116

Week 5: UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21

Week 6 Opponent: at Southern Miss

117 North Texas Mean Green (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 114

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6 Opponent: at Missouri

116 Kansas Jayhawks (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 113

Week 5: Iowa State 59, Kansas 7

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

115 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 112

Week 5: Vanderbilt 30, UConn 28

Week 6 Opponent: at Florida

114 Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 107

Week 5: Northern Illinois 27, Eastern Michigan 20

Week 6 Opponent: Miami University

113 Arizona Wildcats (0-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 106

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6 Opponent: UCLA

112 Troy Trojans (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 103

Week 5: South Carolina 23, Troy 14

Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Southern

111 ULM Warhawks (2-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 102

Week 5: Coastal Carolina 52, ULM 6

Week 6 Opponent: Georgia State

110 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 100

Week 5: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas State 33

Week 6 Opponent: Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7)

109 USF Bulls (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 99

Week 5: SMU 41, USF 17

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

108 Navy Midshipmen (1-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 109

Week 5: Navy 34, UCF 30

Week 6 Opponent: SMU

107 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 105

Week 5: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansa State 33

Week 6 Opponent: at Troy

106 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 101

Week 5: Florida Atlantic 58, FIU 21

Week 6 Opponent: at UAB

105 Tulane Green Wave (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 74

Week 5: East Carolina 52, Tulane 29

Week 6 Opponent: Houston (Oct. 7)

104 Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 97

Week 5: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE

103 Duke Blue Devils (3-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 96

Week 5: North Carolina 38, Duke 7

Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Tech

102 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 94

Week 5: Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Week 6 Opponent: Memphis

101 Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 93

Week 5: Miami University 28, Central Michigan 17

Week 6 Opponent: at Ohio

