College Football Rankings: 1 To 130: Week 5. Chaos Kicks In ... For Now

College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 5 for all 130 teams with results and who’s up next week.
Give it one more week before this all gets right. So before you honk, and before you get all crazy about this week’s rankings, we totally acknowledge that …
Yes, these rankings ARE weird, and they’re wrong in a whole slew of ways. There’s a reason.
As always – to a point – we do our rankings like a conference tie-breaker. If there are multiple teams all tied for a division or conference race, there’s a way to do this where it breaks down into Team A beat Team B and Team D beat … blah blah blah.
Until this all settles down, that’s the only fair way to do this. You HAVE to respect the results, but that’s a problem when you have upsets like happened yesterday.
Stanford beating Oregon messed everything up, and Temple beating Memphis TOTALLY screwed up the rankings.
Here’s the problem. Temple beat Memphis, which means the Temple ranking is wrong, but for now it’s necessary.
The losses were to Rutgers and Boston College, so ranking the Owls behind those two isn’t a problem. However, Memphis beat Mississippi State. Mississippi State beat Texas A&M, Texas A&M beat NC State, NC State beat Clemson, Clemson beat Boston College, and Boston College beat Toledo, and …
In this case, we rank the teams based on overall schedules, results, and how good we think the teams are since other variables are involved.
However …
Stanford. Its win over Oregon throws everything into a tizzy because it lost to Kansas State to start the season.
Kansas State’s only losses are to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State – who are ranked higher – so for now, it has to be ranked higher than Stanford. Stanford beat Oregon, who beat Ohio State. Stanford’s other loss was to UCLA who just lost to Arizona State, but UCLA lost to Fresno State, who lost to Hawaii ….
So for right now, the Kansas State record and ranking is relatively clean, but that means Ohio State has to be ranked way, way, WAY too low. That’s going to change. We promise.
And then there’s Oregon State.
Minnesota beat Purdue, Purdue beat the Beavers, who beat USC, who hasn’t beaten anyone who matters in the higher end of the rankings, and Bowling Green beat Minnesota, and …
Again, this is a mess, but we get it all as close to the pin as possible.
Really.
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 5
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 5 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings
Big Game Reactions: Cincinnati, Oregon, more
CFN College Football Rankings: Week 5
130 UMass Minutemen (0-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 130
Week 5: Toledo 45, UMass 7
Week 6 Opponent: UConn
129 UConn Huskies (0-6)
Last Week’s Ranking: 129
Week 5: Vanderbilt 30, UConn 28
Week 6 Opponent: at UMass
128 FIU Golden Panthers (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 125
Week 5: Florida Atlantic 58, FIU 21
Week 6 Opponent: Charlotte
127 Akron Zips (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 127
Week 5: Ohio 34, Akron 17
Week 6 Opponent: at Bowling Green
126 Texas State Bobcats (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 124
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6 Opponent: South Alabama
125 Ohio Bobcats (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 128
Week 5: Ohio 34, Akron 17
Week 6 Opponent: Central Michigan
124 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 121
Week 5: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19
Week 6 Opponent: UTEP
123 Rice Owls (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 123
Week 5: Rice 24, Southern Miss 19
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
122 UNLV Rebels (0-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 119
Week 5: UTSA 24, UNLV 17
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
121 Old Dominion Monarchs (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 120
Week 5: UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21
Week 6 Opponent: at Marshall
120 New Mexico State Aggies (1-5)
Last Week’s Ranking: 126
Week 5: San Jose State 37, New Mexico State 31
Week 6 Opponent: at Nevada
119 New Mexico Lobos (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 118
Week 5: Air Force 38, New Mexico 10
Week 6 Opponent: at San Diego State
118 UTEP Miners (4-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 116
Week 5: UTEP 28, Old Dominion 21
Week 6 Opponent: at Southern Miss
117 North Texas Mean Green (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 114
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6 Opponent: at Missouri
116 Kansas Jayhawks (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 113
Week 5: Iowa State 59, Kansas 7
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
115 Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 112
Week 5: Vanderbilt 30, UConn 28
Week 6 Opponent: at Florida
114 Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 107
Week 5: Northern Illinois 27, Eastern Michigan 20
Week 6 Opponent: Miami University
113 Arizona Wildcats (0-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 106
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6 Opponent: UCLA
112 Troy Trojans (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 103
Week 5: South Carolina 23, Troy 14
Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Southern
111 ULM Warhawks (2-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 102
Week 5: Coastal Carolina 52, ULM 6
Week 6 Opponent: Georgia State
110 Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 100
Week 5: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansas State 33
Week 6 Opponent: Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7)
109 USF Bulls (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 99
Week 5: SMU 41, USF 17
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
108 Navy Midshipmen (1-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 109
Week 5: Navy 34, UCF 30
Week 6 Opponent: SMU
107 Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 105
Week 5: Georgia Southern 59, Arkansa State 33
Week 6 Opponent: at Troy
106 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 101
Week 5: Florida Atlantic 58, FIU 21
Week 6 Opponent: at UAB
105 Tulane Green Wave (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 74
Week 5: East Carolina 52, Tulane 29
Week 6 Opponent: Houston (Oct. 7)
104 Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 97
Week 5: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
Week 6 Opponent: OPEN DATE
103 Duke Blue Devils (3-2)
Last Week’s Ranking: 96
Week 5: North Carolina 38, Duke 7
Week 6 Opponent: Georgia Tech
102 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4)
Last Week’s Ranking: 94
Week 5: Houston 45, Tulsa 10
Week 6 Opponent: Memphis
101 Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3)
Last Week’s Ranking: 93
Week 5: Miami University 28, Central Michigan 17
Week 6 Opponent: at Ohio
CFN 2021 Rankings: Week 5
101-130 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 5 Scoreboard, Predictions For Every Game
Week 4 AP Rankings | Coaches Poll Rankings
Big Game Reactions: Cincinnati, Oregon, more