What will the first round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 2.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.

The idea here is to try to think like the College Football Playoff committee and its process. Unlikes trying to predict the AP and Coaches polls – which are normally just about momentum – these are about arguments, discussions, metrics, strength of schedules, and yeah, opinions from a panel of judges.

In general, the committee LOVES big wins, doesn’t give enough credit for tough losses to great teams, and it too often falls for the shiny object before the final rankings that are almost always based on who won their conferences.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 1, November 2

25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-1

24. Fresno State Bulldogs 6-2

23. SMU Mustangs 7-1

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1

21. Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-2

20. UTSA Roadrunners 8-0

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2

18. NC State Wolfpack 6-2

17. Houston Cougars 7-1

16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2

15. Ole Miss Rebels 6-2

14. Auburn Tigers 6-2

13. Texas A&M Aggies 6-2

12. Baylor Bears 7-1

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-1

10. Michigan Wolverines 7-1

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-1

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-0

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1

6. Oregon Ducks 7-1

5. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

2. Michigan State Spartans 8-0

1. Georgia Bulldogs 8-0

