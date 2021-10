College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 9

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 9. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Every week, before looking at the opening lines I take a knee-jerk guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first thoughts – for whatever that might be worth.

With that, the Week 9 opening lines and first guesses …

College Football Week 9 Lines, October 28

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -23

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -18.5

USF at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: East Carolina -11

Actual Line: East Carolina -8

College Football Week 9 Lines, October 29

Navy at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -6.5

Actual Line: Tulsa -9.5

UNLV at Nevada

Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -20

Actual Line: Nevada -20.5

College Football Week 9 Lines, October 30

Iowa at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -2

Actual Line: Wisconsin -3.5

Bowling Green at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -10

Actual Line: Buffalo -12.5

Duke at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -17.5

Actual Line: Wake Forest -15

Michigan at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -6.5

Actual Line: Michigan -4

Louisville at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -7.5

Actual Line: NC State -7

Boston College at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -5

Actual Line: Syracuse -4.5

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -6

Actual Line: Georgia State -4.5

Iowa State at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -6

Actual Line: Iowa State -7

Indiana at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -1.5

Actual Line: Maryland -2.5

UTEP at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -9

Actual Line: Florida Atlantic -11.5

Miami at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -13

Actual Line: Pitt -11.5

Rutgers at Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -2.5

Actual Line: PICK

Minnesota at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -7.5

Actual Line: Minnesota -8

UCF at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -5.5

Actual Line: UCF -10.5

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -3

Actual Line: Georgia Tech -4

