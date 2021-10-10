College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7

Lines

October 10, 2021

By |

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 7. Where are the values?

 Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -3.5

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: South Alabama -3.5
Actual Line: South Alabama -3.5

Navy at Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -4
Actual Line: Memphis -8

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -11
Actual Line: Clemson -13

Marshall at North Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -7.5
Actual Line: Marshall -10.5

San Diego State at San Jose State
Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -8
Actual Line: San Diego State -8

Cal at Oregon
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -13.5
Actual Line: Oregon -14

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 16

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -11
Actual Line: Northern Illinois -10

Miami at North Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -6.5
Actual Line: North Carolina -6

Pitt at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -4.5
Actual Line: Pitt -4

Texas Tech at Kansas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas Tech -14
Actual Line: Texas Tech -15

Michigan State at Indiana
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -6.5
Actual Line: Michigan State -3.5

Army at Wisconsin
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -19.5
Actual Line: Wisconsin -11

Ohio at Buffalo
Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -9
Actual Line: Buffalo -9.5

Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -13.5
Actual Line: South Carolina -20

Tulsa at USF
Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -11
Actual Line: Tulsa -9.5

NC State at Boston College
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -6
Actual Line: NC State -2

Nebraska at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -1
Actual Line: Nebraska -2

Akron at Miami University
Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -18
Actual Line: Miami University -20

