College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 7. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 12

Appalachian State at Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -3.5

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: South Alabama -3.5

Actual Line: South Alabama -3.5

Navy at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -4

Actual Line: Memphis -8

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 15

Clemson at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -11

Actual Line: Clemson -13

Marshall at North Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -7.5

Actual Line: Marshall -10.5

San Diego State at San Jose State

Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -8

Actual Line: San Diego State -8

Cal at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -13.5

Actual Line: Oregon -14

College Football Week 7 Lines, October 16

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -11

Actual Line: Northern Illinois -10

Miami at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -6.5

Actual Line: North Carolina -6

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -4.5

Actual Line: Pitt -4

Texas Tech at Kansas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas Tech -14

Actual Line: Texas Tech -15

Michigan State at Indiana

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -6.5

Actual Line: Michigan State -3.5

Army at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -19.5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -11

Ohio at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -9

Actual Line: Buffalo -9.5

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -13.5

Actual Line: South Carolina -20

Tulsa at USF

Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -11

Actual Line: Tulsa -9.5

NC State at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -6

Actual Line: NC State -2

Nebraska at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -1

Actual Line: Nebraska -2

Akron at Miami University

Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -18

Actual Line: Miami University -20

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 7 Line Predictions, October 16