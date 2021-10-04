College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 6. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.
College Football Week 6 Lines, October 7
Houston at Tulane
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -7
Actual Line: Houston -4.5
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -20
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -17.5
College Football Week 6 Lines, October 8
Temple at Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -24
Actual Line: Cincinnati -28
Charlotte at FIU
Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -8
Actual Line: Charlotte -3.5
Stanford at Arizona State
Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -9.5
Actual Line: Arizona State -10.5
College Football Week 6 Lines, October 9
Florida State at North Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -20
Actual Line: North Carolina -16.5
Michigan State at Rutgers
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -3
Actual Line: Michigan State -5
UConn at UMass
Fiu Early Guess: UConn -3
Actual Line: UConn -2
Wake Forest at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8.5
Actual Line: Wake Forest -6.5
East Carolina at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -7
Actual Line: UCF -10
Maryland at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -24.5
Actual Line: Ohio State -20
Akron at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Bowling Green -11
Actual Line: Bowling Green -13
Northern Illinois at Toledo
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -7.5
Actual Line: Toledo -12.5
Buffalo at Kent State
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -5.5
Actual Line: Kent State -5
Georgia Tech at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -8
Actual Line: Georgia Tech -3
Ball State at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5.5
Actual Line: Western Michigan -11
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -20
Actual Line: Liberty -19.5
Virginia at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -2
Actual Line: Louisville -3