College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 6. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the weekly drill … before looking at the opening lines, I take a guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first knee-jerk thoughts – for whatever it might be worth.

College Football Week 6 Lines, October 7

Houston at Tulane

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -7

Actual Line: Houston -4.5

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -20

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -17.5

College Football Week 6 Lines, October 8

Temple at Cincinnati

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -24

Actual Line: Cincinnati -28

Charlotte at FIU

Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -8

Actual Line: Charlotte -3.5

Stanford at Arizona State

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -9.5

Actual Line: Arizona State -10.5

College Football Week 6 Lines, October 9

Florida State at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -20

Actual Line: North Carolina -16.5

Michigan State at Rutgers

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -3

Actual Line: Michigan State -5

UConn at UMass

Fiu Early Guess: UConn -3

Actual Line: UConn -2

Wake Forest at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8.5

Actual Line: Wake Forest -6.5

East Carolina at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -7

Actual Line: UCF -10

Maryland at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -24.5

Actual Line: Ohio State -20

Akron at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Bowling Green -11

Actual Line: Bowling Green -13

Northern Illinois at Toledo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -7.5

Actual Line: Toledo -12.5

Buffalo at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -5.5

Actual Line: Kent State -5

Georgia Tech at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Tech -8

Actual Line: Georgia Tech -3

Ball State at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5.5

Actual Line: Western Michigan -11

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -20

Actual Line: Liberty -19.5

Virginia at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -2

Actual Line: Louisville -3

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 5 Line Predictions, October 9