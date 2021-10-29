College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 9

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Navy vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-29-2021
Can Navy break a three-game losing streak by upsetting Tulsa on the road?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UNLV vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-29-2021
UNLV will be looking for its first win of the season when it travels to Nevada on Friday night. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Wisconsin has only covered the spread once in its last six home games. Can the Badgers pick up a win…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Who will win Saturday’s huge rivalry matchup between the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michiga…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can Buffalo win its third straight game in the MAC while handing Bowling Green its fifth straight co…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can Indiana pull of the upset over Maryland without their top two quarterbacks?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Massachusetts (UMASS) vs. Liberty Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
After not covering the spread in two consecutive games, will Liberty be able to deliver a blowout vi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. Temple Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Temple Owls pull off the upset when they host the UCF Knights on Thursday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Virginia Tech heads to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon in a crucial ACC matchup. Can the Hokies g…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – FL vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Miami…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rutgers vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can Illinois avoid a letdown after beating Penn State when they face Rutgers?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas State vs. Louisiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Texas…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Baylor Bears will have their hands full when receiving a visit from the Texas Longhorns in Satur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Cincinnati vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Cincinnati make a statement in its final test before the College Football Playoff Rankings come…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can West Virginia take down the Cyclones at home in Morgantown on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Texas vs. Rice Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the North…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington State vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Washington State Cougars keep this one close on the road or will the Arizona State Sun Devil…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Hawaii vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Hawaii could be without several key offensive starters when it travels to Utah State on Saturday. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Fresh off of a bye week, can the Tigers bounce back with a win on the road at Vanderbilt on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Bosto…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida State (FSU) vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Florida State Seminoles hope to kick the Clemson Tigers while they’re down in Saturday’s clash b…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Minnesota vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Minnesota heads to Northwestern for a crucial Big 10 match up on Saturday afternoon. Can the Gophers…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Color…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida International (FIU) vs. Marshall Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the FIU Panthers avoid another blowout loss, or will Marshall’s potent offense propel a convinci…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Henry Colombi help Texas Tech earn a road win over Caleb Williams and #4 Oklahoma in a Big 12 c…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion (ODU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Austin Kendall help Louisiana Tech even their conference record as they travel to face Old Domi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Cornhuskers take down Purdue at home in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
TCU vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
TCU is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Kansas State. Can the Horned Frogs cover as road underd…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Florida Gators hope to chomp down on the Georgia Bulldogs when playing host to the No. 1-ranked…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the UL Monroe Warhawks pull off a huge upset of the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Duke heads to Wake Forest for a crucial ACC match up on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils are look…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wyoming vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Spartans take down a winless Wyoming team at home on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Charlotte 49ers slow down the high-powered offense of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sa…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Arkansas State heads to South Alabama for a crucial Sun Belt match up on Saturday night. Can the Red…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Two of the nation’s highest-rushing teams meet each other in a Sun Belt Conference interstate rivalr…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UTEP vs. Florida Atlantic (FAU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
FAU has a chance to extend its 10-game home winning streak when it hosts UTEP on Saturday afternoon….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can the Trojans avoid an upset at home against a Wildcats team in search of its first conference vic…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon State vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can California keep its momentum going with a win at home against Oregon State on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
SMU vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The SMU Mustangs hope to stay unbeaten in Saturday’s much-anticipated clash with the streaking Houst…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Kansas go on the road and build off their performance last week as they face #15 Oklahoma State…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kentucky vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Mississippi State has gone under the total in 12 of its last 14 home games. Will it go under against…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Ole Miss will be hoping quarterback Matt Corral is healthy for Saturday night’s game at Auburn. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Boise State heads to Colorado State for a crucial MWC match up on Saturday night. Can the Broncos wo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisville vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Louisville Cardinals hope to continue scratching and clawing their way back to relevance in Satu…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Ohio State Buckeyes hope to make an example out of the Penn State Nittany Lions in Saturday’s cl…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Carolina (UNC) vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
The Tar Heels are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games following an ATS loss, but the Irish are 9-3 ATS v…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCLA vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Can UCLA improve to 4-0 on the road, or will the Utah Utes rebound with a convincing win after their…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Virginia vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Virgi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Fresno State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Jake Haener and Fresno State go on the road and come up with a big Mountain West win as they vi…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-30-2021
Will Dylan Morris help Washington pick up a road conference win as they travel to face Nathaniel Pea…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com