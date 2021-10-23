College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 8

Middle Tennessee State vs. Connecticut (UCONN) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-22-2021

Can Middle Tennessee State win this one by double-digits, or will the UConn Huskies keep this one cl…
Memphis vs. UCF Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-22-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Memph…
Colorado State vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-22-2021

Colorado State heads to Utah State for a crucial Mountain West Showdown on Friday night. Can the Ram…
Washington vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-22-2021

The Arizona Wildcats face a mountain of uncertainties when heading on the road for a showdown with t…
Massachusetts (UMASS) vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the UMass…
Wake Forest vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Sam Hartman and #16 Wake Forest remain unbeaten as they travel to face Army in a non-conference…
Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Illinois will try to avoid getting shut out for the second consecutive week when it faces one of the…
Northwestern vs. Michigan Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can Michigan not overlook Northwestern with Michigan State coming up next week?…
Northern Illinois (NIU) vs. Central Michigan (CMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the North…
Cincinnati vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can Navy cover at home against the No. 2 team in the nation?…
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Eastern Michigan bounce back on the road as they travel to face Bowling Green in a MAC crossove…
Oklahoma vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Oklahoma heads to Kansas for a crucial Big 12 matchup between two teams headed in opposite direction…
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Kansas State Wildcats hope to clip the offensive wings of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Saturday…
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can Syracuse bounce back on the road against a struggling Virginia Tech squad on Saturday?…
Kent State vs. Ohio U Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Kent…
Texas State vs. Georgia State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Texas State go on the road and find a way to outgun Georgia State when the teams clash in a Sun…
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Purdue Boilermakers could run into a defensive wall in Saturday’s Big Ten Conference clash with…
Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Toledo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the Rockets bounce back with a win at home against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon?…
Buffalo vs. Akron Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Akron could be without its starting quarterback again on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Buffalo in…
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Pittsburgh Panthers will be looking to add a marquee win on their resume in Saturday’s clash wit…
Maryland vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can Maryland bounce back from a bye week and a two-game losing streak to upset Minnesota on the road…
Miami – OH vs. Ball State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Miami (OH) heads to Ball State for a crucial MAC conference game between two teams with high hopes f…
New Mexico vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

New Mexico heads to Wyoming for a crucial matchup between Mountain West counterparts on Saturday. Ca…
Colorado vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Who will win Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between the California Golden Bears and Colorado Buffaloes? …
BYU vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Who will win Saturday’s nonconference matchup between the BYU Cougars and Washington State Cougars? …
Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Oregon Ducks hope to continue to turn heads by going on the road and knocking off the UCLA Bruin…
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Oklahoma State Cowboys stay on the road for another tough Big 12 Conference showdown with the Io…
Rice vs. UAB Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Rice bounce back from last week’s blowout loss as they travel to face UAB in a Conference USA t…
LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the LSU Tigers collect another upset victory after beating Florida last week, or will the Ole Mi…
Boston College vs. Louisville Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the Eagles earn their first ACC victory on the road against Louisville on Saturday afternoon?…
East Carolina (ECU) vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Holton Ahlers and East Carolina come up with a victory on the road as they travel to face Houst…
Mississippi St vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the Mississippi State Bulldogs rebound after last week’s blowout loss, or will the Vanderbilt Co…
Liberty vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Liberty looks to bounce back against a North Texas team that has lost five straight games….
West Virginia vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The TCU Horned Frogs face a tough defensive test against the visiting West Virginia Mountaineers on…
Temple vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Temple heads to South Florida for a crucial American Athletic Conference game on Saturday. Can the O…
Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Alabama has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 home games. Can the Crimson Tide cover again o…
Nevada vs. Fresno State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Carson Strong and Nevada find a way to get past Fresno State in a battle of Mountain West progr…
San Diego State vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Two of the nation’s best defenses will be on the same field when Air Force hosts San Diego State on…
UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can UTSA improve to 8-0 and stay nationally ranked after facing upset-minded Louisana Tech?…
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Louisiana Monroe has a chance to build on one of the biggest upsets of the college football season w…
Western Kentucky vs. Florida International (FIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the FIU Panthers slow down the prolific offense of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday?…
NC State vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will Zonovan Knight and #18 NC State run past Miami when the teams meet in an ACC crossover matchup…
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Can the Indiana Hoosiers hang with Ohio State on Saturday night?…
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Virginia will be looking to extend its three-game winning streak when it hosts Georgia Tech on Satur…
Utah vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Who will win Saturday’s Key Pac-12 matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and Utah Utes? …
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Texas A&M looks to beat South Carolina for the 8th straight season….
Southern California (USC) vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

The Trojans are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previo…
New Mexico State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Will New Mexico State go on the road and earn their first-ever win over Hawaii in the 10th meeting b…
