College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 7

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021
The Clemson Tigers will be looking to stay on the winning track in Friday’s ACC clash on the road ag…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Marshall vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021
Can the Marshall Thundering Herd take this one by double-digits on the road, or will North Texas cov…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
San Diego State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021
Can the San Jose State Spartans pull off an upset of the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
California vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021
Oregon plays host to California in a crucial Pac12 matchup on Friday night in a nationally televised…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Michigan State vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Michigan State looks to improve to 7-0 overall when they hit the road against Indiana. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ohio U vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Who will win Saturday’s MAC battle between the Ohio Bobcats and Buffalo Bulls? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tulsa vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will Tulsa go on the road and come up with the road win as they travel to face South Florida in AAC…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will Adrian Martinez and Nebraska find a way to earn a road win as they travel to face Minnesota in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Central Florida heads to Cincinnati for a game that has become one of the best rivalries in the Amer…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rutgers vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Rutgers has covered the spread in its last seven road games. Can the Scarlet Knights cover again on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will Zach Calzada and #21 Texas A&M avoid a letdown as they visit Tyler Badie and Missouri in a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the #12 Oklahoma State Cowboys remain undefeated or will the #25 Texas Longhorns potent offense…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the Auburn Tigers take down the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Florida Gators head out to Baton Rouge for a showdown with the same LSU Tigers program that hung…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can Duke earn its first ACC win on the road at Virginia on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan (EMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Ball State and Eastern Michigan will both be trying to jumpstart their offenses when they square off…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Akron vs. Miami – OH Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the Akron Zips keep this one close on the road, or will the Miami Ohio Redhawks stellar defense…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Who will win Saturday’s MAC matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and Northern Illinois Huskies?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – FL vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The home team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine games in this series. Will that trend continue today? The…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Fresh off of a bye week, can the Panthers take down Virginia Tech on the road at Lane Stadium on Sat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Who will win Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Fresno State Bulldo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will #19 BYU bounce back from last week’s home loss as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Troy vs. Texas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Texas State is 2-9 in its last 11 home games. Can the Bobcats snap that skid with an upset over Troy…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
No. 11 Kentucky will try to pull off another crazy upset in the SEC when it travels to top-ranked Ge…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will Purdue go on the road and pull an upset as they face Spencer Petras and #2 Iowa in a Big Ten We…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Toledo vs. Central Michigan (CMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Toledo Rockets and…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UAB vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the UAB Blazers cover as a huge favorite against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kent State vs. Western Michigan (WMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can WMU bounce back from an upset loss to Ball State to hand Kent State its first Conference defeat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (ODU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Western Kentucky has only picked up one win in its last six road games. Can the Hilltoppers take car…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will SaRodorick Thompson and Texas Tech find a way to run their way to a Big 12 win as they visit a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Vanderbilt has not scored a point in its first two SEC games this season. Can the Commodores get on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rice vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Owls are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 road games vs. a team with a winning home record, while UTSA is…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Liberty vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Liberty Flames and…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the Colorado State Rams keep rolling with a win over the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Alabama vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be looking to pull off a second straight upset in Saturday’s hea…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Utah State vs. UNLV Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Utah State Aggies can get back on the right side of the win-loss column if they’re able to toppl…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
NC State vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the #22 NC State Wolfpack take this ACC tilt by more than a field goal, or will Boston College c…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
TCU heads on the road to Oklahoma for a crucial Big 12 showdown between two of the perennial top dog…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Iowa State heads on the road to Kansas State for a crucial Big 12 game for both teams hanging in the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Ole Miss Rebels clash in an SEC showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Sat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Stanford vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
The Stanford Cardinal make the trek to Pullman for a Pac-12 clash with the Washington State Cougars…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Army vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can the Badgers avoid an upset at home against a hard-nosed Army team on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Air Force vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Can Boise State defeat Air Force for the fifth straight season?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Will Louisiana Tech even their record on the season as they travel to face a surprising UTEP team in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Who will remain undefeated in Pac-12 competition when the Utah Utes host the Arizona State Sun Devil…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Hawaii vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Hawaii will be hoping to have its starting quarterback return when it travels to Nevada on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com