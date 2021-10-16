College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 7

Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021

The Clemson Tigers will be looking to stay on the winning track in Friday’s ACC clash on the road ag…
Marshall vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021

Can the Marshall Thundering Herd take this one by double-digits on the road, or will North Texas cov…
San Diego State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021

Can the San Jose State Spartans pull off an upset of the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday? …
California vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2021

Oregon plays host to California in a crucial Pac12 matchup on Friday night in a nationally televised…
Michigan State vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Michigan State looks to improve to 7-0 overall when they hit the road against Indiana. …
Ohio U vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Who will win Saturday’s MAC battle between the Ohio Bobcats and Buffalo Bulls? …
Tulsa vs. South Florida (USF) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will Tulsa go on the road and come up with the road win as they travel to face South Florida in AAC…
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will Adrian Martinez and Nebraska find a way to earn a road win as they travel to face Minnesota in…
UCF vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Central Florida heads to Cincinnati for a game that has become one of the best rivalries in the Amer…
Rutgers vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Rutgers has covered the spread in its last seven road games. Can the Scarlet Knights cover again on…
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will Zach Calzada and #21 Texas A&M avoid a letdown as they visit Tyler Badie and Missouri in a…
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the #12 Oklahoma State Cowboys remain undefeated or will the #25 Texas Longhorns potent offense…
Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the Auburn Tigers take down the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday? …
Florida vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Florida Gators head out to Baton Rouge for a showdown with the same LSU Tigers program that hung…
Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can Duke earn its first ACC win on the road at Virginia on Saturday?…
Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan (EMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Ball State and Eastern Michigan will both be trying to jumpstart their offenses when they square off…
Akron vs. Miami – OH Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the Akron Zips keep this one close on the road, or will the Miami Ohio Redhawks stellar defense…
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Who will win Saturday’s MAC matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and Northern Illinois Huskies?…
Miami – FL vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The home team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine games in this series. Will that trend continue today? The…
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Fresh off of a bye week, can the Panthers take down Virginia Tech on the road at Lane Stadium on Sat…
Arizona vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Who will win Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes? …
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Fresno State Bulldo…
BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will #19 BYU bounce back from last week’s home loss as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on…
Troy vs. Texas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Texas State is 2-9 in its last 11 home games. Can the Bobcats snap that skid with an upset over Troy…
Kentucky vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

No. 11 Kentucky will try to pull off another crazy upset in the SEC when it travels to top-ranked Ge…
Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will Purdue go on the road and pull an upset as they face Spencer Petras and #2 Iowa in a Big Ten We…
Toledo vs. Central Michigan (CMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Toledo Rockets and…
UAB vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the UAB Blazers cover as a huge favorite against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday? …
Kent State vs. Western Michigan (WMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can WMU bounce back from an upset loss to Ball State to hand Kent State its first Conference defeat…
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (ODU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Western Kentucky has only picked up one win in its last six road games. Can the Hilltoppers take car…
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will SaRodorick Thompson and Texas Tech find a way to run their way to a Big 12 win as they visit a…
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Vanderbilt has not scored a point in its first two SEC games this season. Can the Commodores get on…
Rice vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Owls are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 road games vs. a team with a winning home record, while UTSA is…
Liberty vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Liberty Flames and…
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the Colorado State Rams keep rolling with a win over the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday?…
Alabama vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be looking to pull off a second straight upset in Saturday’s hea…
Utah State vs. UNLV Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Utah State Aggies can get back on the right side of the win-loss column if they’re able to toppl…
NC State vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the #22 NC State Wolfpack take this ACC tilt by more than a field goal, or will Boston College c…
TCU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

TCU heads on the road to Oklahoma for a crucial Big 12 showdown between two of the perennial top dog…
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Iowa State heads on the road to Kansas State for a crucial Big 12 game for both teams hanging in the…
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Ole Miss Rebels clash in an SEC showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Sat…
Stanford vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

The Stanford Cardinal make the trek to Pullman for a Pac-12 clash with the Washington State Cougars…
Army vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can the Badgers avoid an upset at home against a hard-nosed Army team on Saturday afternoon?…
Air Force vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Can Boise State defeat Air Force for the fifth straight season?…
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Will Louisiana Tech even their record on the season as they travel to face a surprising UTEP team in…
Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Who will remain undefeated in Pac-12 competition when the Utah Utes host the Arizona State Sun Devil…
Hawaii vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021

Hawaii will be hoping to have its starting quarterback return when it travels to Nevada on Saturday….
