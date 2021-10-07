College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 6

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Houston vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-7-2021
Houston heads to Tulane for a crucial AAC matchup between two times with high aspirations. Can the C…
Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-7-2021
No. 15 Coastal Carolina will face the worst defense in college football on Thursday night in what is…
Temple vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-8-2021
Can the Owls end Cincinnati’s bid for a perfect season with an upset win on Friday night?…
Charlotte vs. Florida International (FIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-8-2021
FIU looks to end a four-game losing streak when it hosts Charlotte in a Conference-USA match-up….
Stanford vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-8-2021
Can the Stanford Cardinal pull off their third upset of a ranked foe with a win over the No. 22 Ariz…
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The Michigan State Spartans will be looking to hand the Rutgers Scarlet Knights their third straight…
Northern Illinois (NIU) vs. Toledo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the North…
Maryland vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can Maryland rebound from a bad loss to Iowa and cover at Ohio State?…
Akron vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will Akron go on the road and earn a MAC East victory as they travel to face Bowling Green on Saturd…
West Virginia vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The Mountaineers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS loss while the Bears are 16-3-2…
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can Tennessee knock off South Carolina at home in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon?
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can the No. 20 Florida Gators cover a huge spread against the Vanderbilt Commodores? …
Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Who will win Saturday’s Red River Showdown between the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longh…
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will KJ Jefferson and #16 Arkansas regroup and earn a SEC West win as they visit Matt Corral and #17…
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will Jeff Sims help Georgia Tech go on the road and come up with an ACC victory as they travel to fa…
Old Dominion (ODU) vs. Marshall Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The Monarchs are 7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 conference games but the Herd is 6-20 ATS in their last…
Virginia vs. Louisville Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Louisville and Virginia are expected to play one of the highest-scoring games of the week when they…
Florida State (FSU) vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can North Carolina get over the .500-mark with a win at home against Florida State on Saturday?…
Middle Tennessee State vs. Liberty Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The top-rated QB in the nation leads Liberty against MTSU….
Ball State vs. Western Michigan (WMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Two familiar foes Ball State and Western Michigan battle in the MAC West….
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can the undefeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons take this one by at least a touchdown or will the Orang…
Connecticut (UCONN) vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
UConn goes on the road to take on UMass in a crucial meeting between former regional rivals. Can the…
San Jose State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
San Jose State heads on the road to Colorado State in a crucial Mountain West matchup. Can the Spart…
SMU vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can Navy slow down SMU’s high-flying offense enough to cover at home?…
Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The Auburn Tigers will have their hands full in Saturday’s showdown with the visiting Georgia Bulldo…
Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. UAB Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Flori…
Miami – OH vs. Eastern Michigan (EMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Eastern Michigan plays host to Miami (OH) in a crucial MAC matchup that can shape the conference. Ca…
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can the Wisconsin Badgers avoid another upset defeat against the Illinois Fighting Illini?…
Penn State vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Penn State has covered the spread in eight of its last nine games. The Nittany Lions must win outrig…
East Carolina (ECU) vs. UCF Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The UCF Knights are a double-digit favorite, but East Carolina has the momentum. What will happen wh…
Wyoming vs. Air Force Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2021
Air Force will be looking for another dominant defensive performance when it hosts undefeated Wyomin…
TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The TCU Horned Frogs are in desperate need of a victory in Saturday’s road showdown with the Texas T…
South Alabama vs. Texas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Who will win Saturday’s Sun Belt matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and Texas State Bobcats? …
Georgia Southern vs. Troy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will Georgia Southern build off a big win last week and run to a road win as they face Troy in Sun B…
UTSA vs. Western Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Western Kentucky has gone over the total in each of its last seven games. Will the Hilltoppers go ov…
UTEP vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Southern Miss will be down to its third-string quarterback for its game against UTEP on Saturday nig…
Buffalo vs. Kent State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Buffalo Bulls and t…
LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can the LSU Tigers rebound from last week’s loss to Auburn, or will the thriving Kentucky Wildcats i…
Utah vs. Southern California (USC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can USC get its first conference home win against a Utah team that is grieving the death of a teamma…
Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Can the UL Monroe Warhawks pull off another big upset in Sun Belt play by beating the Georgia State…
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
The unbeaten Alabama Crimson Tide hope to keep their run of dominance intact when heading into Colle…
Memphis vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Get the latest odds and predictions for this college football battle between the Memphis Tigers and…
New Mexico vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will New Mexico find a way to come up with an upset win as they travel to face #25 San Diego State i…
New Mexico State vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-9-2021
Will New Mexico State go on the road and find a way to upend Nevada in a non-conference tilt Saturda…
