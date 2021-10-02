College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 5

NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Virginia vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-30-2021
Virginia looks to avoid an 0-3 ACC start when they face the Miami Hurricanes in their conference ope…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Houston vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021
Can the Golden Hurricane keep their momentum going at home in their first AAC test of the season aga…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021
Can Maryland upset or cover against Iowa at home getting 3.5 points?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
BYU vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021
The underdog has covered the spread in nine of the last 11 meetings between BYU and Utah State. Will…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will Gunnar Holmberg help Duke earn a fourth straight win as they open ACC play with a Tobacco Road…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Minnesota Golden Gophers rebound after last week’s upset defeat, or will Purdue’s solid defe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can Georgia Tech build off its first ACC win against a relatively untested Panthers squad on Saturda…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Memphis vs. Temple Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Who will win Saturday’s AAC opener between the Temple Owls and Memphis Tigers? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Toledo vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Toledo heads to Massachusetts, looking to hand the Minutemen their 16th consecutive loss….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Charlotte vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Illinois will look to end their four-game losing streak when they face Charlotte on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Weste…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arkansas vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can Bulldogs continue with a full head of steam at home against Arkansas on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Tennessee heads to Missouri for a crucial SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Can the Volunteers find…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Who will win Saturday’s Big 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
The Michigan Wolverines hope to keep their unbeaten record intact when heading off to Camp Randall S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Appalachian State has a chance to build on a narrow victory over Marshall when it faces Georgia Stat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Southern California (USC) vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can USC begin to turn their season around or will the Buffaloes hand them another bad loss? The answ…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will Eastern Michigan open up MAC play with a road victory as they travel to face Northern Illinois…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will it be Cincinnati or will it be Notre Dame that keeps alive their hopes of an NCAA playoff berth…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Syracuse vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Syracuse is 1-8 in its last nine games against Florida State, but the Seminoles are only slight favo…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Troy vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Troy heads to South Carolina for a crucial non-conference clash between the two teams. Will the Troj…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tulane vs. East Carolina (ECU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Tulane Green Wave take this one by more than a field goal after two straight losses, or will…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
It’s back-to-back ranked opponents for the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in Saturday’s meeting with the N…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Nevada has covered the spread in four of its last five trips to Boise State. Can the Wolf Pack cover…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can Texas Tech bounce back with a road win at West Virginia on Saturday afternoon? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will Matt McDonald and Bowling Green build off last week’s upset win over Minnesota as they travel t…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Central Michigan (CMU) vs. Miami – OH Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Central Michigan Chippewas open MAC play with a road win, or will the Miami Ohio Redhawks av…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Ducks remain undefeated with a road win at Stanford on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can Navy slow down UCF’s high-powered offense?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will Spencer Rattler and #6 Oklahoma break out of their doldrums as they travel to face Deuce Vaughn…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
South Florida (USF) vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
The SMU Mustangs will host the USF Bulls in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington State vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Golden Bears take down Washington State at home on Saturday afternoon? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana Tech vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the LA Tech Bulldogs potent offense keep them in this game or will the #23 NC State Wolfpack’s s…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Air Force vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
The Falcons are 2-7 ATS in the last nine games in this series. Can they buck that trend in this one?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Cowboys keep their momentum going with another win against Baylor on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Blue Raiders earn their first conference win in their C-USA home opener against Marshall on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boston College vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Can the Tigers bounce back with a win at home against Boston College on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Connecticut (UCONN) vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will UConn build off last week’s near miss and find a way to earn a road win over Vanderbilt in non-…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Weste…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the North…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Auburn vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
The LSU Tigers will have their hands full in a Week 5 showdown with the No. 22-ranked Auburn Tigers…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New Mexico State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Will San Jose State make a statement when it hosts New Mexico State?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona State vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021
Who will improve to 2-0 in the Pac-12 when UCLA takes on Arizona State?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com