Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 5

By October 2, 2021 1:22 am

NCAAF Free Predictions  

Presented by Winners and Whiners 

Virginia vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-30-2021

Virginia looks to avoid an 0-3 ACC start when they face the Miami Hurricanes in their conference ope…
Houston vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021

Can the Golden Hurricane keep their momentum going at home in their first AAC test of the season aga…
Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021

Can Maryland upset or cover against Iowa at home getting 3.5 points?…
BYU vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-1-2021

The underdog has covered the spread in nine of the last 11 meetings between BYU and Utah State. Will…
Duke vs. North Carolina (UNC) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will Gunnar Holmberg help Duke earn a fourth straight win as they open ACC play with a Tobacco Road…
Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Minnesota Golden Gophers rebound after last week’s upset defeat, or will Purdue’s solid defe…
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can Georgia Tech build off its first ACC win against a relatively untested Panthers squad on Saturda…
Memphis vs. Temple Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Who will win Saturday’s AAC opener between the Temple Owls and Memphis Tigers? …
Toledo vs. Massachusetts (UMASS) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Toledo heads to Massachusetts, looking to hand the Minutemen their 16th consecutive loss….
Charlotte vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Illinois will look to end their four-game losing streak when they face Charlotte on Saturday….
Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Weste…
Arkansas vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can Bulldogs continue with a full head of steam at home against Arkansas on Saturday?…
Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Tennessee heads to Missouri for a crucial SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Can the Volunteers find…
Texas vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Who will win Saturday’s Big 12 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs? …
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

The Michigan Wolverines hope to keep their unbeaten record intact when heading off to Camp Randall S…
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Appalachian State has a chance to build on a narrow victory over Marshall when it faces Georgia Stat…
Southern California (USC) vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can USC begin to turn their season around or will the Buffaloes hand them another bad loss? The answ…
UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
Eastern Michigan (EMU) vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will Eastern Michigan open up MAC play with a road victory as they travel to face Northern Illinois…
Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will it be Cincinnati or will it be Notre Dame that keeps alive their hopes of an NCAA playoff berth…
Syracuse vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Syracuse is 1-8 in its last nine games against Florida State, but the Seminoles are only slight favo…
Troy vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Troy heads to South Carolina for a crucial non-conference clash between the two teams. Will the Troj…
Tulane vs. East Carolina (ECU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Tulane Green Wave take this one by more than a field goal after two straight losses, or will…
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

It’s back-to-back ranked opponents for the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in Saturday’s meeting with the N…
Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Nevada has covered the spread in four of its last five trips to Boise State. Can the Wolf Pack cover…
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can Texas Tech bounce back with a road win at West Virginia on Saturday afternoon? …
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will Matt McDonald and Bowling Green build off last week’s upset win over Minnesota as they travel t…
Central Michigan (CMU) vs. Miami – OH Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Central Michigan Chippewas open MAC play with a road win, or will the Miami Ohio Redhawks av…
Oregon vs. Stanford Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Ducks remain undefeated with a road win at Stanford on Saturday afternoon?…
UCF vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can Navy slow down UCF’s high-powered offense?…
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will Spencer Rattler and #6 Oklahoma break out of their doldrums as they travel to face Deuce Vaughn…
South Florida (USF) vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

The SMU Mustangs will host the USF Bulls in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams….
Washington State vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Golden Bears take down Washington State at home on Saturday afternoon? …
Louisiana Tech vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the LA Tech Bulldogs potent offense keep them in this game or will the #23 NC State Wolfpack’s s…
Air Force vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

The Falcons are 2-7 ATS in the last nine games in this series. Can they buck that trend in this one?…
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Cowboys keep their momentum going with another win against Baylor on Saturday?…
Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Blue Raiders earn their first conference win in their C-USA home opener against Marshall on…
Boston College vs. Clemson Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Can the Tigers bounce back with a win at home against Boston College on Saturday afternoon?…
Connecticut (UCONN) vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will UConn build off last week’s near miss and find a way to earn a road win over Vanderbilt in non-…
Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Weste…
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the North…
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Get the best NCAAF betting pick, tips, and odds for this college football showdown between the Louis…
Auburn vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

The LSU Tigers will have their hands full in a Week 5 showdown with the No. 22-ranked Auburn Tigers…
New Mexico State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Will San Jose State make a statement when it hosts New Mexico State?…
Arizona State vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-2-2021

Who will improve to 2-0 in the Pac-12 when UCLA takes on Arizona State?…
