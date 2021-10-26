College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

By October 26, 2021 12:49 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, North Carolina at Notre Dame, and Michigan at Michigan State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 9 College Football Expert Picks
Troy at Coastal Carolina | USF at ECU
Navy at Tulsa | UNLV at Nevada
Cincinnati at Tulane | Iowa at Wisconsin
Miami at Pitt | Michigan at Michigan St
Texas at Baylor | Iowa St at West Virginia
Florida vs Georgia | Florida St at Clemson
Purdue at Nebraska | Texas Tech at OU
Kentucky at Miss St | SMU at Houston
UNC at Notre Dame | Ole Miss at Auburn
Penn St at Ohio St | Fresno St at SDSU
UCLA at Utah | Washington at Stanford
Results So Far | Expert NFL Week 8 Picks

Troy at Coastal Carolina

7:30, ESPN2
Line: Troy -18.5, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Coastal Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Coastal Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Troy
CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina

NEXT: USF at East Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Conference USA, How to watch, Independents, Lines, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 9

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home