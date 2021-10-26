College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, North Carolina at Notre Dame, and Michigan at Michigan State
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 9 College Football Expert Picks
Troy at Coastal Carolina | USF at ECU
Navy at Tulsa | UNLV at Nevada
Cincinnati at Tulane | Iowa at Wisconsin
Miami at Pitt | Michigan at Michigan St
Texas at Baylor | Iowa St at West Virginia
Florida vs Georgia | Florida St at Clemson
Purdue at Nebraska | Texas Tech at OU
Kentucky at Miss St | SMU at Houston
UNC at Notre Dame | Ole Miss at Auburn
Penn St at Ohio St | Fresno St at SDSU
UCLA at Utah | Washington at Stanford
Results So Far | Expert NFL Week 8 Picks
Troy at Coastal Carolina
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Troy -18.5, o/u: 52
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Coastal Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Coastal Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Coastal Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Troy
CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina