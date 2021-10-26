College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, North Carolina at Notre Dame, and Michigan at Michigan State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 9 College Football Expert Picks

Troy at Coastal Carolina | USF at ECU

Navy at Tulsa | UNLV at Nevada

Cincinnati at Tulane | Iowa at Wisconsin

Miami at Pitt | Michigan at Michigan St

Texas at Baylor | Iowa St at West Virginia

Florida vs Georgia | Florida St at Clemson

Purdue at Nebraska | Texas Tech at OU

Kentucky at Miss St | SMU at Houston

UNC at Notre Dame | Ole Miss at Auburn

Penn St at Ohio St | Fresno St at SDSU

UCLA at Utah | Washington at Stanford

Troy at Coastal Carolina

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Troy -18.5, o/u: 52

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Coastal Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Coastal Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Coastal Carolina

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Troy

CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina

NEXT: USF at East Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions