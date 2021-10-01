College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Arkansas at Georgia, and Ole Miss at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 5 Expert Picks

7:30, ESPN

Line: Miami -4, o/u: 62

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Virginia

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Virginia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com:

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami

John Williams, SoonersWire.com:

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

