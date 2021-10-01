College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

By October 1, 2021 12:54 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Arkansas at Georgia, and Ole Miss at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
Week 5 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 5 Expert Picks
Virginia at Miami | Houston at Tulsa
Iowa at Maryland | BYU at Utah State
Arkansas at Georgia | Michigan at Wisconsin
Tennessee at Missouri | USC at Colorado
Cincinnati at Notre Dame | OU at Kansas St
Nevada at Boise State | Ohio St at Rutgers
Ole Miss at Alabama | Florida at Kentucky
BC at Clemson | Indiana at Penn State
Miss St at Texas A&M | NW at Nebraska
Auburn at LSU | Washington at Oregon St
Arizona St at UCLA | Fresno St at Hawaii
Results So Far

Virginia at Miami

7:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 62

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Virginia
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Virginia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com:
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com:
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Week 5 Expert Picks
Virginia at Miami | Houston at Tulsa
Iowa at Maryland | BYU at Utah State
Arkansas at Georgia | Michigan at Wisconsin
Tennessee at Missouri | USC at Colorado
Cincinnati at Notre Dame | OU at Kansas St
Nevada at Boise State | Ohio St at Rutgers
Ole Miss at Alabama | Florida at Kentucky
BC at Clemson | Indiana at Penn State
Miss St at Texas A&M | NW at Nebraska
Auburn at LSU | Washington at Oregon St
Arizona St at UCLA | Fresno St at Hawaii
Results So Far

NEXT: Houston at Tulsa Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Conference USA, Features, How to watch, Independents, Lines, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 5

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home