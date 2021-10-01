College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Arkansas at Georgia, and Ole Miss at Alabama
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Virginia at Miami
7:30, ESPN
Line: Miami -4, o/u: 62
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Miami
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Virginia
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Virginia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Virginia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Virginia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com:
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com:
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
