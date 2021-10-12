College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Florida at LSU, Kentucky at Georgia, and Purdue at Iowa.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 7 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 7 College Football Expert Picks
App St at La | Ga Southern at So Alabama
Navy at Memphis | Clemson at Syracuse
Marshall at North Texas | SDSU at SJSU
Cal at Oregon | Auburn at Arkansas
Florida at LSU | Michigan St at Indiana
Nebraska at Minn | Oklahoma St at Texas
UCF at Cincinnati | Arizona State at Utah
BYU at Baylor | Kentucky at Georgia
Miami at North Carolina | Purdue at Iowa
Alabama at Miss St | Army at Wisconsin
Air Force at Boise St | TCU at Oklahoma
UCLA at Washington | Hawaii at Nevada
Appalachian State at Louisiana
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Appalachia State -5, o/u: 57
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: App State
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com App State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Louisiana
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: App State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisiana
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: App State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: App State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: App State*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: App State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN App State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: App State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Louisiana
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: App State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: App State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louisiana
CONSENSUS PICK: App State
Week 7 College Football Expert Picks
