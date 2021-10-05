College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, highlighted by Oklahoma vs Texas, Penn State at Iowa, and Alabama at Texas A&M.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Week 6 Expert Picks
Houston at Tulane | Coastal Car at Ark St
Temple at Cincinnati | Charlotte at FIU
Stanford at Arizona St | Arkansas at Ole Miss
Michigan St at Rutgers | Maryland at Ohio St
Oklahoma vs Texas | South Carolina at Tenn
Vanderbilt at Florida | Boise State at BYU
Georgia at Auburn | Wisconsin at Illinois
Penn State at Iowa | LSU at Kentucky
Michigan at Nebraska | Notre Dame at VT
Alabama at Texas A&M | Utah at USC
UCLA at Arizona | Results So Far
Houston at Tulane
7:30, ESPN
Line: Houston -6, o/u: 60
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Tulane
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tulane
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tulane
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston*
