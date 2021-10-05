College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, highlighted by Oklahoma vs Texas, Penn State at Iowa, and Alabama at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Week 6 Expert Picks

Houston at Tulane | Coastal Car at Ark St

Temple at Cincinnati | Charlotte at FIU

Stanford at Arizona St | Arkansas at Ole Miss

Michigan St at Rutgers | Maryland at Ohio St

Oklahoma vs Texas | South Carolina at Tenn

Vanderbilt at Florida | Boise State at BYU

Georgia at Auburn | Wisconsin at Illinois

Penn State at Iowa | LSU at Kentucky

Michigan at Nebraska | Notre Dame at VT

Alabama at Texas A&M | Utah at USC

UCLA at Arizona | Results So Far

Houston at Tulane

7:30, ESPN

Line: Houston -6, o/u: 60

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Tulane

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Houston

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tulane

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tulane

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston*

