College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

CFN Expert Picks

By October 5, 2021 1:24 am

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, highlighted by Oklahoma vs Texas, Penn State at Iowa, and Alabama at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 6 Expert Picks
Houston at Tulane | Coastal Car at Ark St
Temple at Cincinnati | Charlotte at FIU
Stanford at Arizona St | Arkansas at Ole Miss
Michigan St at Rutgers | Maryland at Ohio St
Oklahoma vs Texas | South Carolina at Tenn
Vanderbilt at Florida | Boise State at BYU
Georgia at Auburn | Wisconsin at Illinois
Penn State at Iowa | LSU at Kentucky
Michigan at Nebraska | Notre Dame at VT
Alabama at Texas A&M | Utah at USC
UCLA at Arizona | Results So Far 

Houston at Tulane

7:30, ESPN
Line: Houston -6, o/u: 60

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Tulane
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Houston*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tulane
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tulane
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston*

